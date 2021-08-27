5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan signing for AEW is best for business - Dream match against former rival, Important role behind the scenes

CM Punk might not be the only megastar joining AEW as Daniel Bryan has been heavily touted to become All Elite.

On this week's Dynamite, Punk dropped a massive hint by asking the fans to be a little patient when they were chanting "YES." He then posted a picture of himself and Bryan on his Instagram story.

CM Punk teased Daniel Bryan in #AEW. The fans chanted "YES!" and Punk said "that’s someone else’s shtick and you may have to be a bit more patient." #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZsHLH6zz2I — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) August 26, 2021

Daniel Bryan is widely expected to debut at Arthur Ashe Stadium for AEW Grand Slam and the evidence of his signing keeps mounting every week. The American Dragon is one of the greatest of all time and would be a huge asset to an already stacked All Elite Wrestling roster.

A couple of months back, you'd be laughed at for suggesting that Punk and Bryan would be in AEW but here we are. With Bryan almost certain to join Tony Khan's promotion, let's look at five reasons why it would be best for business.

#5. Daniel Bryan will get to work in promotions other than AEW

Talk of Bryan’s contract expiring soon 🙏



I would literally sacrifice my big toe for @WWEDanielBryan to go to NJ and work the G1.



You owe it to yourself Daniel to go and wrestle Okada, Tanahashi, Sabre, Ospreay, Ibushi and the lads! pic.twitter.com/0RojUiGwxE — Daniel Ball - Wrestling 🎙 (@danielballpod) March 26, 2021

Daniel Bryan's admiration of New Japan Pro Wrestling is no secret. He has expressed his desire to work there before but it was always unlikely with WWE not too keen on crossovers.

AEW is quite the opposite in that regard, as it has welcomed stars from multiple promotions and allowed their own stars to wrestle in other companies. Jon Moxley has called out multiple NJPW stars and Lance Archer wrestled in the main event of Resurgence.

Daniel Bryan is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion when he wrestled in Japan from 2001 to 2004. NJPW has some big names Bryan would love to square off against, including first-time matches against Kazuchika Okada, Shingo Takagi, and Will Ospreay or a dream rematch against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The possibilities for Bryan aren't restricted to just Japan, as he could go to Mexico, a place he wanted to wrestle in but was denied by WWE.

