5 Reasons Why CM Punk will become AEW's Hollywood Hogan

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling was an event in itself. He left the industry seven years ago, and many fans thought he'd never come back. Then, Punk debuted at AEW Rampage: The First Dance in August in a historic moment.

Punk instantly became one of the company's most popular stars, and he continues to get some of the biggest pops on the AEW roster. Since his arrival, he has made it cler that he's committed to making AEW a success by wrestling some of the younger competitors on the roster.

He has already faced Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia, and Powerhouse Hobbs, among others. But with each passing match, some fans seem underwhelmed by the opening stretch of Punk's career in AEW.

This conversation is getting louder, as some critics have pointed out that the ratings for AEW Rampage have been on downward spiral since Punk's electric debut. To be fair, the show's viewership increased last week, but the negative association between the show's ratings and Punk's matches remains the same.

If that's the case, is the former world champion already wearing out his welcome? Punk's remarkable return could be an all-time great story in the wrestling world, but many fans have been disappointed by the first few chapters.

CM Punk seems content to simply wrestle who he wants, and he has previously told fans to let him paint his picture. Still, it remains difficult to see what that picture might be, and some critics have complained that CM Punk needs to fight "bigger guys."

But why does all of this seem so familiar? History has a way of repeating itself, and Hulk Hogan's initial run in WCW shares plenty of similarities with The Second City Saint's arrival in Tony Khan's promotion. With that in mind, here's a look at five reasons why CM Punk will become AEW's Hollywood Hogan.

#5 CM Punk's character will eventually become stale

It's important to note CM Punk, the character, and Phil Brooks, the person, are different entities. Pro wrestling tends to blur the lines with the elements of the real person shining in a wrestler's character. For example, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock used this dynamic to become the legends they are today.

In AEW, CM Punk is having the time of his life, as he's clearly happy to be back in the wrestling world. He continues to joke that people haven't gotten tired of him yet. But while many fans enjoy seeing this happy Punk, others argue that he was at his best when he was "pi$$ed off" at the system during his WWE run.

As a comparison, when Hulk Hogan arrived in WCW, plenty of fans initially enjoyed it. But on some level, the audience grew tired of The Hulkster for presenting the same schtick he usually did. Fans started to turn on him, but the formation of the nWo changed all of that.

By turning heel, Hogan showed fans a side of himself that they'd never seen before. The Hulkster had been an old-school babyface, but Hollywood Hogan became the most arrogant heel in the business. In doing so, he saved his career in WCW and enjoyed a legendary run with the company.

CM Punk could follow a similar trajectory in AEW, as turning heel could provide him the extra spark that he seemingly needs. If he does, he could be the company's top villain for the next several years. The prospect of seeing CM Punk feud with faces like Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page, among others, would surely thrill many fans.

