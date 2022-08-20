5 similarities between CM Punk's current AEW run and controversial WWE departure

Former WWE star CM Punk is currently in the middle of an alleged controversy on AEW. During his promo against Jon Moxley on Dynamite this week, the former WWE Superstar called out Hangman 'Adam' Page and took a dig at a few of his former opponents in WWE.

This is not the first time the AEW star has landed himself in hot water. Nearly a decade ago, the wrestling world was taken by storm when the 43 year-old called out Vince McMahon and Triple H in what was the first of many 'pipebomb promos.' It seemed the real-life backstage heat had taken a toll on Punk for not being provided opportunities as his peers especially his then-rival, John Cena.

Given the recent dissension between CM Punk and AEW stars, below are five similarities in his current turmoil and his controversial WWE departure in 2011:

#5 CM Punk unintentionally calling out Hangman Page during promo bore much resemblance to his first 'pipebomb promo'

Hangman Page was caught off-guard with CM Punk's promo

CM Punk and Hangman Page commenced a feud a few months ago when the latter was the AEW World Champion. Shots were fired from both sides during their promo for their title match, and this was seemingly consistent with the real-life tension between the two popular AEW stars. In May at Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Punk defeated Page to win his first reign as champion on the Tony Khan-led promotion. Following the match, he suffered a foot injury which sidelined him for a couple of months.

In June 2011, during his WWE tenure, CM Punk grabbed a mic and gave the world a glimpse into what was on his mind. He ranted about the McMahon led company and the 'injustice' that was done to him behind the scenes by being denied opportunities to be made the 'top guy' in WWE.

Donning a Stone Cold Steve Austin t-shirt, the former WWE Champion sat cross-legged at the entrance ramp and called out Vince McMahon and Triple H for putting on a stunt in his career. It was later reported that Mr. McMahon had given Punk the go-ahead for the pipebomb with a few exceptions, which he came up with on his during the segment.

#4 CM Punk refusing to lose to former AEW World Champion was similar to his feud with John Cena

Since his signing with All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk has faced many prominent names in the industry, including MJF, Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin to name a few. While vying for the AEW World title, Punk clashed with Hangman Page. In the promo prior to the match, the two men took shots at each other, leaving nothing behind. It was later reported that the former Punk did not seem keen on losing to Page.

Citing his unhappiness in his former company, Punk's feud with John Cena reached the extent where the tension between the superstars was not only in the ring. The 43 year-old's attitude did not go well with the authorities. He often lashed out at Cena for being pushed as the face of the company.

At Money in the Bank 2011, the WWE title was on the line as Cena and Punk battled it out in an intense match. The Straight Edge superstar was victorious and left the building with the championship on his last day with the company, leaving McMahon and Cena baffled.

#3 CM Punk real-life tension and calling out fellow superstars in AEW and WWE

In his recent promo, CM Punk did not hold back from taking digs at his former colleagues. Citing Jon Moxley as the 'third best member' of his former faction, The Shield, Punk also called out Eddie Kingston, John Cena, Kofi Kingston and Eddie Guerrero.

After seemingly running amuk in WWE, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commenced a brief feud with Punk. He interrupted his SummerSlam match against Alberto Del Rio, resulting in him losing his WWE Championship. Punk also had backstage issues with AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and The Undertaker.

#2 CM Punk's seemingly backstage issues with former friend Colt Cabana

Colt Cabana (Left); CM Punk (Right)

In the early years of his career in the industry, CM Punk befriended Colt Cabana. The two actively competed on independent circuits and even hosted a podcast titled 'The Art of Wrestling.' Cabana and Punk were two-time ROH Tag Team Champions. Cabana even assisted the former WWE star in his legal accusations against his former employees' medical facilities.

Amidst the recent incidents, it was reported that many top AEW stars were close to their breaking points and the situation had worsened backstage. Part of it is allegedly due to Colt Cobana still being signed with the promotion as part of the ROH roster. This seemingly enraged many other talent and played a minor part in the Hangman Page and the former WWE Champion.

#1 CM Punk's issue with management in AEW and WWE

CM Punk debuted at The First Dance on Rampage last year

CM Punk is known for citing his disappointment and opinions, and has never shied away from voicing his concerns on social media. During his nearly decade-long tenure with WWE, Punk was unhappy with the role he played and was brazen to shoot his former employees at live shows.

While known for his witty mic skills and subtle takes on peers, "The Best in the World" somehow seemed to rub people the wrong way, resulting in many unpleasant backstage feuds.

The former AEW World Champion seemingly responded to Punk's call out on social media via lyrics of a song. The Straight Edge star had been out of the in-ring competition since his last clash with Page. He is set to face Jon Moxley on Dynamite next week for the unification of the AEW World titles.

