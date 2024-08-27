5 Stars who could end Bryan Danielson's AEW World Title reign 

Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland in a career vs. title match and won the AEW World Championship at All In this past Sunday. However, his championship reign will likely be a short one.

He is set to retire from full-time wrestling anytime now. Therefore, he can't carry the belt for a long time. He will have to drop the title to someone else, and a few worthy contenders are a perfect fit to dethrone The American Dragon.

Here are five stars who we think could put an end to his World Championship reign in AEW.

#1 Swerve Strickland could face Bryan Danielson in a title rematch

In his quest to get under Bryan Danielson's skin, Swerve Strickland turned to his dark side. Still, he failed to defend the AEW World Championship at All In. He must be furious about losing to Bryan and would surely want to get his title back.

Given that he was a solid champion over the past several months, he has the right to challenge the new AEW World Champion to a title rematch. He could also be desperate to get his gold back and thus use unfair means to reclaim the belt.

#2 Christian Cage has his eyes on the prize

Christain Cage won the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In on Sunday and earned himself a shot at Bryan Danielson's World Title. He might use this privilege to catch the new champ off guard and cash in his title shot. He can also use the help of his stablemates to ensure his victory over The American Dragon.

Even without any outside interference, Cage is very much capable of defeating Bryan. The Patriarch defeated him on the October 14, 2023, edition of Collision in a TNT Title and this time he could replicate the outcome.

#3 Will Ospreay holds a victory over Danielson

Will Ospreay officially became All Elite in February 2024. He was already a big name in the pro wrestling industry before he joined the Tony Khan-led promotion. Many even believed that he would soon become the face of the company.

The Aerial Assassin won the AEW International Championship at All In after defeating MJF. He already has one title around his waist, but that doesn't mean that he won't go after another, especially when it is the ultimate prize in AEW.

He already has a victory over Bryan Danielson, which he secured at Dynasty earlier this year. Plus, there is no doubt that he has the skills and talent to become a World Champion.

#4 MJF vs. Danielson will surely capture fans' attention

As mentioned above, MJF lost his title to Ospreay at All In. Given his hunger to be the best in the company, he could now shift his focus to Bryan Danielson's World Title. He is already a one-time World Champion and had a marvelous run.

He also has already beaten the former WWE star in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution last year. Hence, he certainly has the potential to defeat the champ again.

#5 Kazuchika Okada and Danielson have had classic battles

The Young Bucks and Jack Perry of The Elite retained their respective titles at All In this past Sunday and are still champions. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada is the reigning Continental Champion.

The Elite has gradually been securing all the titles in AEW and Bryan Danielson may be their next target. The heels are known for using nefarious tactics to guarantee their win over their opponents. If Okada vs. Danielson takes place, The Elite can interfere to ensure their stablemate's victory.

