5 Sting matches we may never see in AEW

Sting might be one of the oldest active competitors in AEW, but he is still going strong to this day. The WCW legend was one of the biggest stars of the '80s and '90s before embarking on a decade-long career in IMPACT in the 2000s.

The Icon briefly debuted in WWE in 2014 before an injury in a match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015 seemingly put an end to his storied career. The legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 where he would also announce his retirement.

With a legacy spanning almost five decades, many fans thought that Sting would ride off into the sunset, content with the impact he had on the wrestling business. But in 2020, he would make his shocking debut in AEW and has been a fairly regular performer to the amazement of everyone.

Sting's alliance with Darby Allin has allowed him to compete in tag matches that have given The Vigilante a new lease on life and experience a renaissance of sorts. His record is impeccable as well as he is still yet to lose a match in AEW.

The veteran wrote a column in The Players' Tribune earlier this year in which he still feels like he's 22 on certain days:

"There are definitely days when I’m putting on my boots and I feel every bit of 62, believe me,'' Sting said. ''And then there are days when everything is clicking, and the building is electric, I still feel like I’m 22, heading out east in the T-Bird with Jim, wondering, “What does this crazy world have in store for us?”

Despite his unexpected AEW run being a resounding success, there are only so many matches and bumps that Sting has left in his body. While he has faced a number of younger talents in him time with the company so far, the wrestler has been mostly kept to tag team matches and it seems his days of performing singles matches are numbered.

It's such a shame as there are a number of dream bouts we would have liked to see in AEW, which might never come to fruition. Here are 5 Sting matches we may never see:

#5. Sting vs Bryan Danielson

- Bryan Danielson [ "There’s one more (match) that would just be supercool for the fans, and for the kid inside of me, and that would be Sting."- Bryan Danielson [ @WrestlingSheet "There’s one more (match) that would just be supercool for the fans, and for the kid inside of me, and that would be Sting."- Bryan Danielson [@WrestlingSheet] https://t.co/PhXSOPM4Iu

Sting vs. Bryan Danielson would be a cross-generational dream match. The Icon and The American Dragon have both been huge babyfaces in their careers. They also share the distinction of having been a rival to The Authority faction in WWE. Sadly, their paths never crossed as they both suffered career-threatening injuries that forced them to take some time away from the ring.

Now that both wrestlers are in the same company once more with AEW, Danielson has expressed his desire to battle the WCW legend and his childhood hero. In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, the Blackpool Combat Club member said:

"I’d love to wrestle Moxley in this [AEW] scenario, versus the WWE scenario, you know what I mean? Where we are a little bit freer and more unleashed, because I think he’s fantastic. There’s one more that would just be supercool for the fans, and for the kid inside of me, and that would be Sting.”

While it might be a childhood dream come true, there are huge doubts over the legend's ability to keep up in a grueling match with the former WWE Champion.

Danielson is an in-ring general that can carry the load, but it might be too much to ask the 63-year-old to go toe-to-toe with one of the best wrestlers in the world at this stage of his career.

#4. Sting vs. Lance Archer

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Lance Archer on Sting: "They try to say, 'don't meet your heroes because they'll disappoint you.' He's never been disappointing. He's always been a good genuine dude, always willing to give advice & talk to you if he's got the time. He's never big timed me or anybody I've heard." Lance Archer on Sting: "They try to say, 'don't meet your heroes because they'll disappoint you.' He's never been disappointing. He's always been a good genuine dude, always willing to give advice & talk to you if he's got the time. He's never big timed me or anybody I've heard." https://t.co/NFaBaHKq4v

AEW's Sting is a dream opponent for many, including former NJPW United States Champion Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster wants to share the ring with The Icon in All Elite Wrestling and has revealed his love for the WWE Hall of Famer on the Sean Patrick Chats podcast:

“Sting is the guy who got me interested in pro wrestling, and it’s really cool because I’ve had some opportunities both in my early career working with him in TNA, [it’s called] IMPACT Wrestling now, and now here with AEW and being able to share some of my time with him. And hopefully, before his or my time is up, I hope to get to share some ring time with him.” (h/t)WrestleZone)

Lance Archer might have crossed paths with his wrestling idol in previous companies, but it seems there is a low chance of the heavyweight wrestlers ever having a match at this point in their careers.

Archer remains a dangerous force in AEW, recently engaging in a brutal Texas Deathmatch with champion Hangman Page.

His violent wrestling style might be a risk too far for Sting to take right now, and there's no compelling storyline reason why the two would meet in the ring. While it might be tempting to see the 63-year-old mix it up with the Murderhawk Monster at some point, it probably won't happen.

#3. Sting vs. Chris Jericho

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Chris Jericho x Giannis x Sting. What a photo. Chris Jericho x Giannis x Sting. What a photo. https://t.co/JpNO7d5wn9

Wrestling fans have always clamored for a potential showdown between Sting and Chris Jericho since their WCW days. It's crazy to think that Le Champion and The Icon have never crossed paths during their careers and haven't ever had a match together.

While The Vigilante was always featured in the main event segments of WCW Nitro, Y2J was relegated to the Cruiserweight division. They are two of the biggest names in the history of wrestling and the fact that they have not competed together, despite their long, storied careers, is a shame.

Back in 2021, Jericho apparently pitched the idea of facing the WCW Icon in his alter ego, The Painmaker. However, the former AEW World Champion rationalized why he has been more keen on working with younger wrestlers:

"Painmaker versus Sting, kind of my alter ego, bat versus bat," said Jericho. "It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story. But one thing I’ve done really well since 2016 when I came back to WWE and worked with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, I concentrated on working with kind of guys from the younger generation because I didn’t want to see another Jericho versus Triple H match for example."

It is undoubtedly one of the few remaining dream matches that wrestling fans hope to see someday. Given their legendary stature, even a segment between the two would be delightful to watch. But it seems like the ship has sailed on a dream match.

Jericho's focus on working with younger talent is evident by his latest faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society, which sees The Wizard teaming up with 2point0, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager. The Icon is also now seen as a manager and occasional tag team partner to Darby Allin. So the two veterans are on separate paths and stories at this point.

Seeing these two men stare each other down would undoubtedly be a huge moment, but that is what most AEW fans can probably expect as far as interactions go.

#2. Sting vs CM Punk

#AEWDynamite BRUHHHHH DID U EVER EXPECT STING IN CM PUNK THEMED FACE PAINT AND A CM PUNK SHIRT, TEAMING WITH CM PUNK LOL BRUHHHHH DID U EVER EXPECT STING IN CM PUNK THEMED FACE PAINT AND A CM PUNK SHIRT, TEAMING WITH CM PUNK LOL #AEWDynamite https://t.co/CbXi0inojP

The Icon vs. The Straightedge Superstar is a dream match in any promotion and AEW has the privilege of having the two wrestlers currently signed to their company.

During CM Punk's rivalry with MJF earlier this year, the Chicago native would enlist the help of Sting and Darby Allin for an epic six-man clash against The Pinnacle. The babyfaces came out on top in the Dynamite main event as Punk even donned face paint for the first time in his All Elite Wrestling career to blend in with his tag team partners.

While they were on the same team, many fans couldn't help but wonder if the two veterans would face off against each other in a singles match instead. Like most of the wrestlers on this list, CM Punk is also a huge admirer of The Vigilante. He has lavished praise on the wrestling legend numerous times, showing his appreciation for the veteran's willingness to take big bumps at this stage of his career.

However, Punk is currently gunning for the AEW World Championship held by Hangman Page. There is a high chance that he might leave Double Or Nothing with the title and embark on his own championship run.

A whole host of challengers would be coming after him, so he might be too preoccupied to have a showdown with the Stinger. But never say never in wrestling.

#1. Sting vs. Darby Allin

Yes 🏻 or No 🏻 Is Darby Allin this generation incarnation of Sting?Yes🏻 or No Is Darby Allin this generation incarnation of Sting?Yes 👍🏻 or No 👎🏻 https://t.co/ZSd0h89oIp

When Sting debuted in AEW at Winter Is Coming 2020, he enjoyed a staredown with the then TNT Champion, Darby Allin, which caused fans to speculate there might be a showdown between the two wrestlers in the offing.

Instead, The Icon would form an alliance with the younger wrestler and they have been stuck at the hip ever since. Given their shared affinity for face paint, many assumed that their presentation was the only thing they had in common.

In an interview with the New York Post, Allin opened up about his relationship with his on-screen mentor:

"When people first heard that me and Sting were going to be partnered up they automatically said, “Hey, it’s the face paint. It’s the only thing they’ve got in common.” If they knew how we were behind the scenes and how we are right now they would understand this is more than just the face paint. We have such a connection," Allin said.

The former TNT Champion went on to describe an anecdote about how the WWE Hall Of Famer is one of the nicest people in pro wrestling:

"I remember back when we were (filming) at Daily’s Place for the year during the pandemic, I would be changing in the boiler room and Sting walked by and Sting has his own locker room, and Sting walked by and said, “What are you doing in here?” I said, “It’s a place I feel I can really be myself and cut loose and just think about what I want to do.” I don’t work well when I’m stuck in big groups of people. And then he’s like, “Dude come in my locker room. My locker room is your locker room from now on," he added.

It's clear that the AEW fans love seeing the two face-painting wrestlers together as a duo and the likelihood of them breaking up and feuding is low. Besides, Darby Allin has also become an even bigger star thanks to his association with the Stinger and the company should let the duo ride this current wave of momentum to see how far it can last.

