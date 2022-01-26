5 Surprise debuts that can happen on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break - Bray Wyatt joins top faction; former WWE star introduces his wife

AEW has generated massive hype heading into the Beach Break edition of Dynamite tonight, which will emanate from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aside from the pay-per-view-worthy match card announced for the episode, wrestling fans will be hoping to see a surprise debut happen on the show. One must note that Tony Khan has recently teased a 'dream signing' coming over to All Elite Wrestling.

With the free-agent list highly stacked right now, the company's head honcho has plenty of options available to bolster the over-loaded roster. Now, without further ado, let's quickly dive into five debuts that can happen tonight.

#5 Bray Wyatt puts the entire AEW men's locker room on notice

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight 😮 https://t.co/SPKTWs37fk

Bray Wyatt showing up on Dynamite: Beach Break will send shockwaves through the wrestling world. The former WWE Champion finished his 90-day non-compete clause at the end of October last year. Surprisingly, Wyatt chose not to resume his passion immediately and instead went to Hollywood to push his luck in horror films.

Since wrestling blood runs in his veins, it's only a matter of time before the 34-year-old signs with a major promotion. Wyatt still has a lot to offer, and AEW would be gunning to sign a creative genius like him.

Not too long ago, Mr. Khan expressed interest in signing Bray Wyatt:

"Yeah. I really like Windham (Rotunda). I know him a little bit and I really enjoy him (..) At the right time and place, sure I’d be interested to talk to him. I’m interested to talk to him in general because he’s a great person," said Tony Khan.

The Eater of Worlds could make full use of creative freedom and initiate some captivating storylines on AEW television.

He could even join forces with Malakai Black and Brody King, which would make the House of Black the most sadistic faction in all of pro wrestling.

#4 Miro introduces Lana as his manager on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

Miro hasn't been seen in AEW programming ever since he lost to Bryan Danielson at Full Gear last year. Though he recently teased a return to the flagship show through a video package, nothing has transpired yet.

Imagine Miro returning tonight and introducing his wife, CJ Perry, a.k.a. Lana, as his new manager. It's worth recalling that Lana was extremely popular as Miro's manager in WWE, and wrestling enthusiasts would love to see the couple recreate their magic in All Elite Wrestling.

Miro can regain prominence once again by having his wife heavily involved in his feuds, primarily cutting promos on behalf of him.

#3 Johnny Gargano would be a welcome addition to All Elite Wrestling

Terminator™ @TerminatorOng Do y'all want Johnny Gargano in AEW??



Personally I don't want him in AEW, I NEED HIM IN AEW Do y'all want Johnny Gargano in AEW??Personally I don't want him in AEW, I NEED HIM IN AEW https://t.co/GAyeeGstIW

Johnny Gargano's contract with WWE expired last month as the former NXT Champion chose not to renew his deal any further. Interestingly enough, Dave Meltzer recently reported that 34-year-old is "heavily considering" joining the AEW roster:

"Just things he’s said both publicly and privately, I mean I know he’s heavily considering going to AEW, put it that way,” said Meltzer. (H/T- WrestleTalk)

It's interesting to note that Dynamite: Beach Break will be emanating from Cleveland, Gargano's hometown. There won't be a better time and place than tonight for him to show up and confront his old foe in Adam Cole.

Johnny Gargano would get the biggest pop of the night, more so than Cole garners. The two men can renew their rivalry heading into Revolution pay-per-view.

#2 Braun Strowman finally finds a new wrestling home in AEW

Braun Strowman is another former WWE Superstar who could show up at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. In addition to his size, one cannot deny the star power he brings along with himself.

A little while ago, the former Universal Champion revealed that he had talks with AEW higher-ups, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement:

"Yeah, we’ve sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that." Strowman continued, "We’re just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together since now, there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life."

Strowman doesn't necessarily have to show up tonight physically. He could appear in a vignette to send a warning to someone like Wardlow, who's keen on annihilating enhancement talents. The company can easily pull the trigger on a feud between two behemoths, which would be a treat for fans.

#1 The Briscoes shows up to kickstart rivalry with FTR

Christine @ShiningPolaris 🏻 Oh man @aew is so stacked especially the tag team division. If the reports are true we will see the Briscoes soon (to go after FTR assuming) in an #aew ring. I’m excited to think of all the match ups they will have Oh man @aew is so stacked especially the tag team division. If the reports are true we will see the Briscoes soon (to go after FTR assuming) in an #aew ring. I’m excited to think of all the match ups they will have 🙌🏻 https://t.co/ZxUWZBcNcm

Jay and Mark Briscoe, collectively known as The Briscoe Brothers, are the likeliest names who could show up on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. The duo could go after FTR, who confronted them last year at the Final Battle event. Both teams then embarked on a social media rivalry for weeks, which led us to believe Jay and Mark's arrival in All Elite Wrestling could be imminent.

The Briscoes could send a strong message by attacking FTR this week. A feud between the two top-tier teams will undoubtedly raise the bar for the tag team division.

