5 Things AEW should do at All Out: Undefeated streak ends, big heel turn, former WWE US Champion returns

AEW All Out is airing this Sunday, just a week after All In, the company's biggest pay-per-view in its history. This year's edition is once again in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center.

Tony Khan is hoping to capitalize on AEW's momentum by putting on another stacked card. The matches that have been announced so far include Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the International Championship, Better Than You Bay Bay vs. Dark Order for the ROH Tag Team titles, Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and more.

Here are 5 things AEW should do to make All Out a huge success:

#5. Andrade El Idolo should return at AEW All Out

Andrade El Idolo has been embroiled in a bitter feud with members of the House of Black. He faced Brody King and Buddy Matthews recently, including a Ladder Match on Collision against the latter a number of weeks ago.

However, the rivalry was put on the backburner recently as the House of Black focused its attention on The Acclaimed. They lost their AEW Trios Championships at All In last weekend to Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn.

With no imminent rematch at All Out, this could be the perfect opportunity for Andrade El Idolo to return and once again pick a fight with the faction. It's interesting to know that House of Black leader Malakai Black has not had a singles match with the El Idolo in All Elite Wrestling despite their shared past on NXT. That could be an intriguing matchup to tease on the pay-per-view.

#4. Adam Cole and MJF should lose the ROH tag team titles

The biggest stars coming out of Wembley, London, were arguably MJF and Adam Cole. Not only did they headline the historic card, but Better Than You Bay Bay actually kicked off the show by winning the ROH Tag Team titles from Aussie Open.

But their reign could be shortlived, as they're immediately set to defend the belts against new challengers in the Dark Order. During the latest episode of Rampage, a Battle Royale was booked to decide the next contenders for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles.

While both champions insist that their friendship is still intact, any hint of dissension could lead to them losing focus and dropping the titles to John Silver and Alex Reynolds. It would certainly be a shocking, newsworthy moment coming out of the event.

#3. Toni Storm should cost Ruby Soho the TBS Championship

Ruby Soho is set to battle Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. With Saraya having won the AEW Women's Championship in London, this could be another chance to add more gold to The Outcasts.

The odd woman out in this scenario, however, is Toni Storm. The former NXT UK Women's Champion is currently doing some of the best character work of her career as a jilted artist descending into madness after losing her title.

Seeing another teammate win a title could drive the Kiwi-born wrestler over the edge. Therefore, it would be no surprise if Storm were to turn on Soho and prevent her from winning the TBS Championship.

#2. Eddie Kingston should turn heel and join the Blackpool Combat Club

Eddie Kingston may have been part of the winning team at All In at Wembley Stadium but his issues with the Blackpool Combat Club are far from over.

Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli are booked to have a tag team match against Eddie Kingston and New Japan wrestler Katsuyori Shibata. The Mad King's issues with the Swiss Superman are well-documented.

But what if Tony Khan chooses to swerve everyone by having Kingston join forces with the BCC by turning on Shibata? Despite their recent rivalry, Eddie and Mox remain close friends, and that could play a part in the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion making amends and turning to the dark side. It would certainly be a shocking turn of events that would leave the fans in Chicago buzzing.

#1. Jon Moxley should dethrone Orange Cassidy

Speaking of the BCC, Jon Moxley is looking to bounce back from his group's loss at All In by challenging Orange Cassidy for the International Championship. The King of Sloth Style is currently the winningest champion in AEW, and has successfully defended the title 32 times in a row.

But he is going up against arguably his toughest opponent yet. Mox is a former AEW World Champion and one of the company's top stars. This is a make-or-break moment for Cassidy to see if he can hang with a main eventer like the BCC leader.

The title has never been in such jeopardy. Realistically, Mox might be too much for Cassidy to handle after already wrestling twice last week in brutal contests. This could be the night that he finally loses the title and ends one of the greatest championship reigns in company history.

