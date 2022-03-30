5 things that could happen on AEW Dynamite this week: Paul Wight confronts ex-WWE star; former SmackDown Superstar debuts; CM Punk in action

AEW left no stone unturned in producing one of its most star-studded episodes of Dynamite last week. The company even succeeded in garnering one million viewership for the first time in a long while.

But whether the flagship show maximizes the momentum this week or once again fails to move the needle is a question still fretting for many wrestling enthusiasts.

There's a lot of buzz heading into the upcoming installment of AEW Dynamite, which will air live from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

Tony Khan appears to be hiding a big card up his sleeve with an undisclosed star set to debut.

AEW's newest acquisition will collide with The Bunny in the first qualifier of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's tournament. While the rest of the match card doesn't look promising on paper, we could see a lot of developments taking place on Wednesday night.

Now let's quickly dive into five things that could happen on Dynamite tonight.

#5 Paul Wight as Captain Insano returns to pick a fight with Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite

NS-Games @NSGames622 I was just randomly watching this clip from The Waterboy on YouTube and then found out that there's talks today that Paul Wight is going to bring Captain Insano to AEW. I really want to see that. I was just randomly watching this clip from The Waterboy on YouTube and then found out that there's talks today that Paul Wight is going to bring Captain Insano to AEW. I really want to see that. https://t.co/XTeaQVVzui

It's been a while since Paul Wight last wrestled on AEW television. On October 28th last year, the former WWE Superstar defeated some enhancement talents in a three-on-one handicap bout on Dark: Elevation.

The 50-year-old recently shed light on his potential in-ring return, claiming that he has been pushing Tony Khan to get a return match in his hometown of South Carolina this week.

It's worth noting that the company has always promoted hometown heroes on television. Considering Wight's popularity, one could expect to see him return to the flagship show tonight.

Paul Wight resurrecting his Captain Insano persona to pick a fight with Lance Archer, who recently annihilated Dustin Rhodes, will be a treat to watch.

#4 Toni Storm could make her AEW debut

Peps🌸 #MaikaStyle @PepsWrestling



Can't wait to see how she will do in AEW. Would be a great signing for the division I'm sure Toni Storm is the mystery opponent of the Bunny since her No compete clause is up on Monday.Can't wait to see how she will do in AEW. Would be a great signing for the division I'm sure Toni Storm is the mystery opponent of the Bunny since her No compete clause is up on Monday.Can't wait to see how she will do in AEW. Would be a great signing for the division🔥 https://t.co/IYsxw6METt

Could Toni Storm become the latest acquisition to the AEW Women's division? The former WWE Superstar's 90-day non-compete clause will expire precisely a day before Dynamite this Wednesday.

Fightful Select recently reported that there's significant interest from AEW to sign Storm. But even more so, "numerous" wrestlers within the company are pushing to get her signed.

Given the rumors running rampant over Storm's potential arrival, one shouldn't completely rule her out as the mystery opponent for The Bunny on Wednesday night.

Fightful Select even reported that Tony Khan and Athena (f.k.a Ember Moon) recently held light talks regarding a potential deal.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that either one of these women could make their presence felt during the first qualifier of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's tournament this week.

#3 CM Punk issues an open challenge

The Second City Saint

CM Punk returned to flagship programming last week, where he defeated Dax Harwood is one of the finest matches in recent memory.

Following another singles victory, The Straight Edge Superstar made a world title gesture around his waist, to everyone's amazement. This suggests Punk will soon enter the world championship picture.

However, the desired scenario is unlikely to happen, at least not until Adam Cole and reigning world champion Hangman Page finish their feud. Keeping that in mind, the former WWE bigwig issuing an open challenge on Dynamite this week could be the most compelling way to keep Punk busy for a while.

Someone like Dante Martin could get a lot of rub by competing against a star of CM Punk's caliber. On the flip side, Punk could benefit from these victories to break into the rankings system for a potential world title shot down the line.

#2 Andrade finally puts the last nail in Darby Allin's coffin on AEW Dynamite

Who will emerge victoriously?

Andrade El Idolo has failed to get the upper hand over Darby Allin throughout the entire former AHFO feud. The two foes will now square off against each other for the first time in a singles match on Wednesday night.

With Sting and AFO in these men's respective corners, chaos will be inevitable during the bout. The company may likely pull the trigger on Andrade, given that he has been on a losing end in his recent singles bouts.

Allin, however, potentially defeating the former WWE Superstar will only stretch this rivalry unnecessarily.

The rivalry between the two men hasn't grabbed any eyeballs, so it's in everybody's best interest to end their saga as soon as this week. The Mexican star sneaking out a victory over the face-painted star will help the former gain all the momentum he has lost.

#1 Wheeler Yuta turns heel on Best Friends to join The Blackpool Combat Club

Wheeler Yuta could perform under William Regal's guidance

Wheeler Yuta has teased a significant character change since he and Chuck Taylor came up short against Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley a few weeks ago.

The 25-year-old star even attempted to join The Blackpool Combat Club, but William Regal slapped Yuta and asked the latter to prove himself first. Last week, the company teased dissension between Yuta and Trent as the two men engaged in a heated argument.

It's crystal clear that Regal knows Yuta's potential as a performer and is ready to enhance him under his wing. However, the WWE legend is keen to see Wheeler Yuta's aggressive side.

The Philadelphia-born star could unleash a furious assault on Best Friends on Wednesday night to officially join Mox and Bryan in The Blackpool Combat Club. The company could then kickstart a faction rivalry between Best Friends and The Blackpool Combat Club as soon as Orange Cassidy is cleared to compete in the ring.

What do you make of these predictions? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be your pick to face The Bunny? Ember Moon Toni Storm 7 votes so far