Reconciliation with Triple H for WWE comeback; absent star returns - 5 Things that could happen if CM Punk never returns to AEW

The CM Punk saga in AEW is now slowly dying down. After the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, Punk kicked off the post-show media scrum with a now-infamous tirade against Colt Cabana, The Elite and Hangman Page. The situation escalated when the Elite confronted Punk backstage, resulting in an altercation.

Everyone involved in the brawl backstage was suspended indefinitely by Tony Khan as punishment. Punk and the Elite were also stripped of their titles. None of them have been seen on AEW programming since All Out.

Now, there are certain rumors that Punk might not return to AEW. He could possibly be done with the promotion.

If that ends up happening, there could be long-lasting repercussions on both sides. In this piece, we will talk about five things that could happen if CM Punk never returns to AEW.

#5. AEW will lose its biggest draw

CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion

CM Punk is arguably the biggest draw AEW has. Ever since his debut last year, the promotion has seen significant growth in terms of ratings, tickets and merchandise sales. He has also helped them achieve their highest pay-per-view buyrates ever, bringing new eyes and fans to the product.

If this whole situation leads to Punk quitting AEW, they will lose their biggest draw. This could start a decline in ratings and pay-per-view buyrates, with many newer and casual fans turning away from the product. Tony Khan does not have a draw as big as Punk, so losing him could potentially cause a lot of damage.

#4. The Elite will have more influence backstage

The Elite with AEW owner Tony Khan

Tony Khan assigned the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes as the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW when it started. They attracted many eyeballs towards the promotion and got a lot of new wrestlers to sign with the company.

Although Tony Khan has creative control as President and Head Booker in AEW, The Elite were involved in the decision-making of the company and had varying levels of creative power behind the scenes.

But as time passed by, their influence backstage started to fade away. That seemed especially true after CM Punk joined the promotion.

Now, if Punk leaves AEW, a lot of power may once again fall into the hands of Omega and the Bucks. Khan could allow them more input and control since he'll no longer be under Punk's influence.

#3. CM Punk returns to WWE

Before Punk signed with Who's to say Triple H & Nick Khan don't bring back CM Punk? He's a huge draw.Before Punk signed with #AEW he was negotiating with the #WWE Who's to say Triple H & Nick Khan don't bring back CM Punk? He's a huge draw. Before Punk signed with #AEW he was negotiating with the #WWE https://t.co/C0kyZjrfTu

CM Punk left WWE in 2014 on very bad terms. He has not spoken highly of them ever since. He has always criticized them for mistreating him and for firing him on his wedding day. But even though he is not on the best of terms with the company, we should never say never in wrestling.

We saw something similar earlier this year when Cody Rhodes left AEW and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. If the deal is right, Punk could consider making a return to WWE.

The recent changes in management there could also make him change his mind. With Triple H in charge now, the chances of Punk going to WWE are higher than ever.

#2. Colt Cabana returns to AEW

Colt Cabana is a former Dark Order member

Colt Cabana signed with AEW in February 2020, starting a feud with the Dark Order. But not long after, he joined the faction. He worked as a member of the stable until earlier this year, when he was quietly moved to Ring of Honor, which is also owned by Tony Khan.

There were numerous rumors suggesting that CM Punk was the reason behind his disappearance from AEW TV. Speculation has swirled that many in the locker room were unhappy with the situation, as Cabana was well-liked behind the scenes.

If true, Cabana could make a return to AEW television with CM Punk out of the picture.

#1. CM Punk retires from wrestling

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle I feel bad for CM Punk fans



Didn't get a proper goodbye when he split with WWE. Had to watch him embarrass himself in UFC and then watch as the dream AEW run turned in a Trainwreck; partially of his own doing



Not sure if there are anymore chapters for Punk to write in wrestling I feel bad for CM Punk fansDidn't get a proper goodbye when he split with WWE. Had to watch him embarrass himself in UFC and then watch as the dream AEW run turned in a Trainwreck; partially of his own doingNot sure if there are anymore chapters for Punk to write in wrestling https://t.co/eXX8Oqbj0h

CM Punk has had a long and decorated career in wrestling. He has worked for major promotions like AEW, TNA, ROH and WWE. He has accomplished a lot in his career and has one of the best resumes in the business.

The Second City Savior has done it all in wrestling, and this could be the end of his illustrious career. After everything that has happened in the last few months, Punk might announce his retirement from wrestling.

If he does, he will go down as one of the most accomplished yet controversial figures in pro wrestling history.

