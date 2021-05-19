5 Things that must happen on this week's AEW Dynamite (19th May 2021)

We are officially on the road to Double or Nothing, AEW's next major pay-per-view which is scheduled to take place on May 30th. Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite was quite spectacular. Considering the quality of segments and high-stakes matches, the show had people's attention till the end.

The highlight of the show was Miro finally unleashing his potential to end Darby Allin's TNT title reign on Dynamite. As shocking as it was, the time and place couldn't have been better to crown Miro as the new TNT champion.

Several exciting matches have been announced ahead of this week's show. Let's take a look at 5 things that must happen on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 The Young Bucks retain their AEW Tag team titles; Moxley and Kingston assault them after the match

This Wednesday, May 19 on #AEWDynamite the World Tag Team Title is on the line when the Champions the @YoungBucks have a brush with greatness: the #1 contenders @FlyinBrianJr + @griffgarrison1 the Varsity Blonds! Will Wednesday be a great night to be a Blond? pic.twitter.com/vvFf0EOYkh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2021

The Young Bucks have been unstoppable since winning the AEW World Tag Team titles. They have never backed down from a challenge to defend their titles. After their big victory over SCU last week, the Young Bucks will once again defend their tag team titles this week against Varsity Blonds.

There is no doubt that the match has the potential to be a show-stealer. Given the momentum Nick and Matt Jackson have right now, it looks unlikely that a title change will happen. Expect the Bucks to retain their titles this week.

However, the Young Bucks shouldn't get much time to celebrate. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston must take their revenge by assaulting them. For over a month, the Young Bucks have been embroiled in a feud with Moxley and Kingston. The Young Bucks have attacked Moxley and Kingston on several big occasions.

Last week, Moxley and Kingston destroyed the locker room of the AEW tag team champions. Soon after, the Young Bucks made a vignette and challenged Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to a match at Double or Nothing.

After Moxley and Kingston attack them, they should also accept the Young Bucks' challenge for a match at Double or Nothing.

