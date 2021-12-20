5 times fans cheered Heel AEW Stars

Storylines in AEW usually follow black and white themes, with villains being pitted against heroes. There is seldom any deviation to more gray areas. The audience is at all times aware of who they are expected to cheer, and who they are supposed to hate.

Every once in a while though, an exceptional heel flips the script in a way which has the audience cheering the villain instead.

This happens due to a myriad of reasons, which include a weak babyface, or outstanding performance of the heel. It can even happen because the villain just happens to be wrestling in their hometown that night.

Whatever may be the reason, it has always been a treat to watch the handful of times this has happened.

Here are 5 moments which saw fans cheering the Heel over the Face in AEW.

#5 Malakai Black got the AEW fans on his side against Cody Rhodes

Malakai Black is easily the most distinguished new heel in the AEW scene. His aura and menacing presence sets him apart from every other talent on Tony Khan's roster. The Dutch Destroyer's skilled moveset also makes the audience look up to him. Furthermore, his skills on the mic and powerful words are impactful enough to sway the crowd.

Malakai Black is usually cheered right from his entrance into the arena, owing to his impressive entrance. However, his most notable moment being cheered was against Cody Rhodes.

At the AEW Grand Slam on September 23rd, Cody Rhodes got one of the first indications of being rejected by the audience. AEW fans will remember how Malakai Black, despite being the clear heel, was constantly being cheered against the American Nightmare.

This was one of the many times the Dutchman was applauded, and he continues to be a welcome appearance in the AEW arena.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman