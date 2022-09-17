"You're as good at kissing Vince's a** as Hulk Hogan was" - 5 times CM Punk infamously buried AEW and WWE Superstars on live television (or publicly)

CM Punk is no stranger to wrestling fans. He is one of the most popular names in the wrestling industry. He's had an incredible career in the business and has accomplished a lot in various promotions throughout his career. Be it ROH, WWE, or AEW, he didn't fail to leave his mark. He is one of the best in-ring performers of the modern era.

Apart from his work as a wrestler, he is also known for his vocal nature. He is upfront about how he feels and doesn't hold back on his anger. But it does not always end up being a good thing. He has landed in trouble multiple times throughout his career thanks to his free-spoken attitude.

One such recent incident happened when Punk called out numerous AEW stars in a media scrum. The backstage brawl that took place thanks to this resulted in him getting stripped of the AEW World Championship and being suspended indefinitely.

In this piece, we take a look at 5 times CM Punk buried an AEW or WWE star publicly:

#5 CM Punk called out Hangman Page on Dynamite

CM Punk and Hangman Page face to face

The Second City Saint returned from injury to AEW on the August 10 episode of Dynamite. The following week, CM Punk opened the show. Before talking about his opponent Jon Moxley, he decided to go off-script and call out Hangman Page and challenge him. He was reportedly upset about Hangman's comments about him in their program back in May this year.

When Page didn't come out to respond to the challenge, Punk went off on him saying:

"That's not cowboy shit, that's coward shit. A little bit of advice and I suggest you take, the apology must be as loud and as public as the disrespect."

#4 Punk discussed his dispute with Colt Cabana

CM Punk as AEW World Champion

Colt Cabana and CM Punk used to be very good friends ever since they were rookies. The bond between the two remained strong even after they both went their separate ways. Punk climbed the WWE ladder of stardom while Cabana made his name on the independent scene.

But after CM Punk won a lawsuit from WWE, he and Cabana went into a legal dispute. This ended the friendship between them. Recently, there were reports that he was behind Cabana's removal from AEW to ROH. Punk denied the rumors and buried him during an AEW media scrum:

"My problem was I wanted to bring a guy with me to the top that did not want to see me at the top. Okay? Call it jealousy; you call it envy, whatever the fuck it is. My relationship with Scott Colton ended long before I paid all of his bills. I have every receipt. I have every invoice. I have every email."

#3 The Elite was embarrassed by Punk at the AEW media scrum

In the same media scrum where he talked about Cabana, Punk also took shots at the Elite. He denigrated them to the point where they even confronted him backstage and had an altercation with him. He accused them of lying and spreading false news to the media that he got Colt Cabana fired.

CM Punk obliterated The Elite in front of the media. He said:

"The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn't f**king manage Target, and they spread lies and b******t and put into a medium that I got somebody fired when I have f**k all to do with him," - ranted CM Punk.

#2 Punk fired shots at Eddie Kingston

CM Punk after his return

After he returned from injury in August, CM Punk opened the August 17th episode of Dynamite. Once he was done talking about Hangman, he started talking about Jon Moxley. Punk called him the third best in his own group. He then proceeded to take shots at Moxley's best friend Eddie Kingston. He also referenced guys like Kofi Kingston and Eddie Guerrero in the promo.

Punk criticized Kingston, saying:

"Jon Moxley is not willing to test himself against his best friend. And let's talk about numbers, his best friend is the third best Eddie I've ever been in the ring with. He's the second best Kingston I've ever shared a locker room with."

#1 John Cena was humiliated by Punk in his Pipebomb promo

Every Wrestling fan remembers the famous pipebomb promo by CM Punk in WWE. In 2011, on a regular episode of Raw, Punk sat down on the stage holding a mic in his hand. He laid out all his problems and frustrations with WWE in that 6 minute promo. It quickly became an iconic moment in wrestling history and has been talked about by fans till date.

Punk started by talking about John Cena, the promotion's poster boy at the time. He exposed why only Cena was the one getting all the opportunities and buried him in the eyes of fans. He said:

"I hate this idea that you're the best. Because you're not. I'm the best. I'm the best in the world. There's one thing you're better at than I am, and that's kissing Vince McMahon's a**. You're as good at kissing Vince's a** as Hulk Hogan was."

What do you think CM Punk's best ever promo/rant was? Were you Team CM Punk or Team Elite during the recent AEW drama? Let us know in the comments section below!

