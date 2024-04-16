5 Unique talent trades that must happen between WWE and AEW

WWE and AEW are two of the leading wrestling promotions in the United States. The two companies currently claim to be some of the best wrestlers and sports entertainers from around the world. However, like in several other sports, talent exchanges have occurred between the two organizations several times now.

Last year, Adam Copeland shocked the world by arriving at All Elite Wrestling on WrestleDream 2023. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk made his stunning return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series 2023.

2024 has already witnessed both WWE and AEW take the initiative to expand their rosters and bring in fresh names from rival companies. Many top stars in both promotions are nearing the end of their respective contracts. As such, speculations regarding several big names potentially being traded between the two companies continue to run rampant.

5. AJ Styles may rejoin his former Bullet Club stablemates in AEW

AJ Styles captured the respect of fans worldwide through his pioneering work in ROH, TNA, and NJPW before joining WWE in 2016. He has been a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut for nearly eight years and has achieved remarkable success in the promotion, including several world championship reigns.

However, The Phenomenal One's contract is set to run out this year, and fans have speculated on the prospect of Styles jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling to reunite with his former New Japan colleagues, The Elite. The 46-year-old star was a part of The Bullet Club alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

4. Wardlow may head over to WWE in light of lackluster booking in All Elite Wrestling

Wardlow has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019, debuting on the November 13 episode of its flagship show Dynamite by assaulting former EVP and top name Cody Rhodes. Mr. Mayhem was presented as a dominant star towards the beginning of his tenure in the promotion, with squash victories over former World Champion MJF and reigns as TNT Champion.

However, Wardlow's booking following his loss to Samoa Joe last month has been underwhelming. The 36-year-old star is being made to help his Undisputed Kingdom stablemates retain their titles.

Should he decide not to continue in the Tony Khan-led promotion, The War Dog could conceivably sign with WWE, where he may potentially be utilized as a major player.

3. Becky Lynch may join AEW and elevate its women's division further

Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Man is universally respected as a trailblazer in women's wrestling and made history alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey by headlining WrestleMania 35, the first time women main-evented The Show of Shows.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, however, Lynch revealed that her WWE contract would expire in a couple of months, although she did not confirm whether she would re-sign with the promotion.

Although Big Time Becks has frequently expressed interest in being a WWE lifer, Lynch could join her former colleague Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) to elevate the women's division in AEW.

2. MJF may renew old rivalries in WWE

MJF has made no secret of his willingness to sign with the highest bidder before his All Elite Wrestling contract expires in January 2024. The Salt of the Earth has been missing from AEW programming since dropping the World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023.

Although some rumors suggest that Friedman could likely stay All Elite, the Long Island native could sign with WWE instead, renewing his feuds with former rivals such as CM Punk and his former mentor, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

1. Seth Rollins may end up as an All Elite

Seth Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. The Architect has claimed several times that he wants to continue working in WWE, voicing confidence that a new deal will be reached before his contract expires in 2024.

However, should Rollins fail to reach an agreement, he could potentially explore a run in AEW and square off against Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and former Shield stablemate Jon Moxley.

The thriving free agent market in the wrestling world promises to make the coming months very exciting for both major promotions.

