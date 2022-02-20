5 unlikely AEW alliances that could work: Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, Danhausen and Orange Cassidy

When former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made his return to the company earlier this month, fans speculated who would be his first rival. In the aftermath of Moxley's return match, he was confronted by Bryan Danielson while making his exit through the crowd.

The American Dragon stood in Moxley's way and simply clapped in his face, seemingly planting the seeds for a future feud.

But that wasn't exactly the case. Instead, Danielson proposed that the two former WWE Champions join forces and forge an alliance. It's a mouth-watering prospect as these two veterans could possibly lead their very own stable of young talents and run the company as they see fit.

It got us thinking about possible combinations Tony Khan could come up with to mix it up with the other established teams currently in the company.

Here are 5 unlikely alliances that just might work.

#5. Unlikely AEW alliance - Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were previously rivals in WWE. They were part of The Shield and Team Hell No waging war throughout mid 2010s. They are definitely no strangers to one another, which makes their proposed partnership even more intriguing.

Speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panel, Renee Paquette gave her take on the storyline between her husband and Bryan Danielson. Renee said that she loves what had gone down between Moxley and Danielson so far and is now watching the storyline develop like the viewers at home:

I couldn't be more thrilled about it. I had no idea what was going on between them. I was just watching Rampage like everybody else and I was like, wait, what's happening here, to see Bryan watching Jon on his return match and just that moment that they had back in the crowd and what not... I was like wait what's going to happen here so I loved that and I think its so cool. There's so much history between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, I cannot wait to see what's going to happen there. It's cool to remove myself from that situation as a wife and as a friend and be like, I just get to watch this as a fan. Hell yeah. (22:17 onwards)

While they might have different in-ring styles as brawlers and technicians respectively, their undeniable star power has drawn comparisons to the Two Man Power Trip duo of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H. Imagine if CM Punk joins them to make it a trio. We could be seeing a modern version of the NWO in All Elite Wrestling.

