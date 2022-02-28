5 ways AEW could book Jeff Hardy's rumored debut

The rumors of Jeff Hardy joining AEW get stronger with each passing day. With Matt Hardy constantly teasing his brother's arrival to the Charismatic Enigma himself accidentally confirming his signing, wrestling fans have been whipped into a frenzy, fantasy-booking his potential run in Tony Khan's promotion.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Jeff Hardy is AEW bound 🗣️ Jeff Hardy is AEW bound 🗣️ https://t.co/oJxbcldhIo

Jeff Hardy is a legend at this point thanks to his incredible WWE career. He is a former WWE champion who helped pioneer the Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches that were the hallmarks of the Attitude Era.

He has done everything there is to do in the wrestling business and many thought he would wrap up his career in the company. But it wasn't meant to be as he was released late last year.

But how would Jeff Hardy fare in AEW? From potential feuds to possible team-ups, here are five ways Tony Khan can book his rumored debut.

#5. Reform the Hardy Boyz in AEW with Matt Hardy

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite



- Jim Ross on wanting Jeff Hardy in AEW ( “I hope someday Jeff Hardy is wrestling for AEW. Can you imagine the Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz? The Hardys and Lucha Bros? The Hardys and FTR? The Battle of North Carolina. That’s a year’s worth of matches right there.”- Jim Ross on wanting Jeff Hardy in AEW ( @JrGrilling “I hope someday Jeff Hardy is wrestling for AEW. Can you imagine the Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz? The Hardys and Lucha Bros? The Hardys and FTR? The Battle of North Carolina. That’s a year’s worth of matches right there.”- Jim Ross on wanting Jeff Hardy in AEW (@JrGrilling) https://t.co/jAkvT2P1nW

This seems like a no-brainer. Matt Hardy has stated in numerous interviews that he wants to reform The Hardy Boyz with his brother Jeff for one last run before they call it a day.

Speaking on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star shared that Jeff's non-compete clause expires on March 9, which happens to be the week after Revolution:

"Do I think that Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and teaming up with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, never say never. Anything’s possible. We’re definitely going to be working together and we’ll see if the planets align and we do get the opportunity to become the greatest team in all of space and time once more,” said Matt Hardy.

Hardy added that he and The Charismatic Enigma intend to become the "greatest" tag team of all time. With All Elite Wrestling possessing some of the best tag team wrestlers in the world right now, the prospect of adding The Hardy Boyz to the mix is mouthwatering indeed. Imagine matches with the likes of ReDragon, FTR, Lucha Bros and the Young Bucks. Sign us up!

#4. Bring the Willow character to AEW

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I was just talking to the guy who makes the mask, who made it back then, he’s an awesome mask maker and making a new Willow mask,



& talking about the possibility of Willow entering the scene once again before my career is over.



There we go, it’s gonna happen,”



- Jeff Hardy “I was just talking to the guy who makes the mask, who made it back then, he’s an awesome mask maker and making a new Willow mask,& talking about the possibility of Willow entering the scene once again before my career is over. There we go, it’s gonna happen,”- Jeff Hardy https://t.co/5RUoPQYB5A

Jeff Hardy's Willow character was an enigmatic alter-ego that he created in IMPACT wrestling. It showcased a creative side of the Charismatic Enigma and allowed him to explore a supernatural gimmick.

His brother Matt has already showcased his Broken persona in All Elite Wrestling. Perhaps Jeff can revive Willow as a way to hold the psychological advantage over his opponent similar to Finn Balor with his 'Demon' gimmick.

There was speculation that he would introduce it to the WWE Universe before his untimely release. While it remains to be seen if the presentation could work in AEW's sports-based environment, it's certainly something that Jeff might push for if he joins the company.

#3. Pushed as a singles star

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat Jeff Hardy as WWE champion hit different Jeff Hardy as WWE champion hit different https://t.co/w2431Xvusv

Not only is Jeff Hardy a great tag team wrestler, he is also a bonafide singles star. He won multiple Intercontinental titles and even the WWE championship all the way back in 2008. When Matt Hardy left the company in 2020, he still thrived in rivalries with the likes of Sheamus and Sami Zayn.

In AEW, he could be pushed to be a legitimate singles star if he chooses to strike out on his own. There have been a bunch of never before dream matches in the company against the likes of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It's a relatively new crop of talents that Jeff has never worked with before, which will be exciting for wrestling fans.

#2. Put over younger talent in AEW

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He’s a bigger risk taker than Jeff Hardy, and that says something.



The difference between the two is one is straight edge and one’s not.”



- Diamond Dallas Page on Darby Allin “He’s a bigger risk taker than Jeff Hardy, and that says something. The difference between the two is one is straight edge and one’s not.”- Diamond Dallas Page on Darby Allin https://t.co/9Ac5iKpQuZ

Perhaps Jeff Hardy's main role would be to put over the young talents in All Elite Wrestling. It's not a bad spot for the veteran, whose influence is clear amongst the younger rookies in the company. Darby Allin, for example, has drawn parallels with the Charismatic Enigma for his daredevil attitude. Imagine a matchup between the two stars, which is a proper clash of generations.

#1. Win the AEW world championship

JTE @JTEonYT Has Hangman Page been a good AEW World Champion or not?



He’s been champion for 2 1/2 months now…. Has Hangman Page been a good AEW World Champion or not? He’s been champion for 2 1/2 months now…. https://t.co/CHsXWD4VQ3

Could Jeff Hardy have one final world title run in him? He reached the top of the mountain multiple times in WWE, winning the top Championships in 2008 and 2009. In AEW, he will have to defeat the current World Champion and fellow babyface Hangman Page.

It would be a nostalgic run. But with enough groundswell support, it might be something that is well-received by the fans. As one of the most beloved wrestlers in history, Hardy deserves his flowers. This could be the crowning achievement in his career with Tony Khan's promotion.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jeff Hardy turn up in AEW? Yes No 2 votes so far