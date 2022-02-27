5 ways AEW can cement MJF's babyface turn

This week on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman delivered the best promo of his career, and that's saying something. It was his most emotional as the Long Islander spoke from the heart about his past.

MJF referenced CM Punk bringing out a picture of when he met him as a young boy. He launched into a heart-wrenching tale of bullying and medical struggles. Like many fans, MJF found comfort in pro-wrestling and a hero in CM Punk.

FanFyte @FanFyte



fanbyte.com/wrestling/mjf-… MJF's promo on anti-semitism and the consequences of hero worship has been the most talked about segment in wrestling this week. @davidbix digs into it, coming to the conclusion that if it made fans uncomfortable, it did its job. MJF's promo on anti-semitism and the consequences of hero worship has been the most talked about segment in wrestling this week. @davidbix digs into it, coming to the conclusion that if it made fans uncomfortable, it did its job.fanbyte.com/wrestling/mjf-… https://t.co/s8OiGLC64l

When The Straight Edged Superstar walked away from WWE back in 2014, it broke MJF as a fan. He made a promise to any young supporter who believed in him that he'd never let them down. It was a moving moment, which prompted Punk to come to the ring.

It resonated with the AEW audience, who could see MJF as a babyface after this promo, which was previously unheard of. While this could be a ruse, it'd be interesting to see how Tony Khan books a babyface run for MJF down the road. Here are five ways AEW can cement that eventual turn for the young star:

#5. MJF should team up with CM Punk after the conclusion of their AEW rivalry

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana CM Punk vs MJF is already the Feud of the Year, no doubt.



This feud is a masterclass in storytelling. Literally what you get from two of the greatest promos in the business. CM Punk vs MJF is already the Feud of the Year, no doubt. This feud is a masterclass in storytelling. Literally what you get from two of the greatest promos in the business. https://t.co/b2eojWAyZl

MJF vs. CM Punk is the hottest feud in AEW right now. They've managed to stretch out their rivalry over several months and had an outstanding match in Chicago last month on Dynamite. Now the two stars are heading towards a collision at Revolution in a Dog Collar Match.

Throughout their feud, the roles have been firmly established, with Punk as the good guy and MJF the villain. But after this week's promo, it's clear that the admiration and love MJF had for Punk was real, which left The Straight Edge Superstar conflicted.

After their rivalry, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility that the two can reconcile and team together in the future. It'd be interesting to see the student/mentor dynamic play out, which might help change fans' opinions of MJF.

