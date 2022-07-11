Christian Cage shocked the AEW audience a few weeks back on Dynamite when he turned heel on Jungle Boy. He brutally attacked his former protege after the Jurassic Express lost the AEW Tag Team Championship.

While Captain Charisma has aligned with the group for close to a year, there were signs that frustrations were brewing, given how many non-title losses the tag team had suffered recently.

It all culminated in the former WWE veteran unleashing a vicious beatdown on Jack Perry in front of his family, no less, and ending with a ferocious Con-Chair-To. Since then, Christian Cage has reminded everyone why he is one of the best heels in the business, cutting a couple of smooth promos and even managing to convince Luchasaurus to side with him.

So what is next for this brewing rivalry? Here are 5 ways AEW can make the storyline between Christian Cage and Jungle Boy more personal.

#5 Christian Cage instructs Luchasaurus to attack Jungle Boy upon his return

What was more shocking than Christian's heel turn was that he managed to convince former AEW World Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus to join forces with him.

After cutting a vicious promo whereby Captain Charisma verbally attacked Jungle Boy and the fans, he then brought out an evil-looking Luchasaurus, decked out in all black. He proceeded to destroy his opponent Serpentico on Dynamite, cementing his heel turn.

Twitter exploded with this new development, with one fan seemingly "intrigued" by the sudden change in Luchasaurus' character and another fearing that Cage had "contaminated" Jungle Boy's partner and broken up Jurassic Express once and for all.

It looks like we're headed into a battle between former partners, with Cage pulling the strings. How the creative decides to explain Luchasaurus siding with Christian instead of Jungle Boy will be interesting to say the least.

#4 Christian Cage kidnaps Jungle Boy's partner Anna Jay

The Dark Order's number 99, Anna Jay and Jungle Boy came out as a couple back in June 2021. The former AEW tag team champion shared a photo of himself and Jay on social media after losing to then-AEW Champion Kenny Omega for the world championship.

In an interview with FITE TV's Women's Wrestling Talk, Anna revealed that making their relationship public was his idea.

Although fans are aware of their relationship, AEW has so far not paired them together like other fellow couples Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

But if Christian Cage wants to make his feud with Jungle Boy personal, what better way than to target his partner? It is a classic heel move to go after the protagonist's loved one, but it could bring out an intense side in Jack Perry as he defends her honor.

#3 Christian Cage brings back Marko Stunt for one night only to brutally attack him

Marko Stunt left AEW in 2021

There's no love lost between Christian and former Jurassic Express member Marko Stunt, who has openly criticized the former WWE Superstar's inclusion in the group.

Stunt left AEW in 2021 after his contract expired. While he was originally a mainstay with the popular tag team, he was seemingly replaced by Cage and gradually disappeared from television.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, he said the former WWE star was not a good fit for the group:

“I did not think that he fit with the group at all. I didn’t think he added any sort of dynamic. I think it would have been better to have him mentor, or really, what it was, was him mentoring Jack and that’s ultimately the whole goal with that.” (H/T SEScoops).

Stunt also responded to questions regarding whether Christian replaced him by stating that they both played two different roles within Jurassic Express.

“I don’t think that he necessarily took my spot because we are two completely different roles for sure, I was more of a hype guy and he’s more of a leader,” said Marko Stunt. (H/T SEScoops).

Christian even referenced Marko in his first heel promo while trying to calm Luchasaurus down from attacking him. It would be a great plot twist if the former WWE star could bring Stunt back for one night only on Dynamite for a segment where he takes credit for ousting him from the group. At the end of the promo, Cage should blindside Stunt and brutally attack another close friend of Jungle Boy. It would create the perfect heel heat.

#2 Christian Cage challenges Jungle Boy to an 'I Quit' match at All Out

Christian Cage hasn't wrestled regularly in 2022

When Jungle Boy eventually returns to television, it is inevitable that he will want to seek revenge on his former mentor. Since the vicious attack, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has not been seen on television for nearly a month.

Jack Perry could be biding his time to ambush Christian and Luchasaurus. The best way to end such a personal feud would be to book an 'I Quit' match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out. 'I Quit' matches are known to be violent and intense. Given the rage Jungle Boy must be feeling after Christian's betrayal, it is the best way to settle their differences once and for all.

#1 Christian Cage shows up at Jungle Boy's home and threatens his family

Home invasion angles are nothing new in the world of pro wrestling. We have seen it a number of times in WWE: Stone Cold invading Brian Pillman's home in the 90s, Edge showing up at John Cena's home in 2000s to slap his dad and most recently, Seth Rollins turning up unannounced in the Rated-R Superstar's home last year.

Perhaps Christian Cage can take a page out of his best friend's playbook and show up at Jungle Boy's house to attack him. After betraying Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite last month, Christian launched a tirade against his family sitting ringside.

This happened after the show went off-air when the WWE legend continued his attack, this time verbally jousting with Jungle Boy's sister and mother.

During their confrontation, Christian can be heard saying:

"You liking what I did to your son?...He's gonna be eating his birthday cake out of a straw tomorrow he's a piece of sh*t! you raised a piece of sh*t."

Christian Cage continued to mention Jungle Boy's mum during his promos and even took a shot at his deceased father. It seems like there is no line Captain Charisma wouldn't cross in this rivalry.

So it would be very much in line with his current heel character that Christian Cage would show up at his house unannounced while Jungle Boy is recovering from his injuries. This could potentially set up Jack Perry's return on television to seek revenge.

