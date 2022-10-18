5 Ways AEW Dynamite can beat WWE NXT this week

AEW Dynamite will air this Tuesday, October 18, in lieu of Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series. This will cause the All Elite flagship show to go head-to-head with NXT again.

The last time both brands aired on the same night, Dynamite trounced NXT in the ratings for nearly 18 months. The period lasted between October 2019 and April 2021 and was dubbed the Wednesday Night Wars.

While Triple H and WWE insisted that Tony Khan and his fledgling promotion were not a threat, they eventually conceded defeat and moved to Tuesday nights. Can AEW deliver another ratings success this time around?

This week's Dynamite is shaping up to be a star-studded card with multiple world championship matches and important segments. Here are the five ways AEW can beat NXT in the ratings.

#5. Have MJF open the show with a promo segment and tease a face turn

MJF seemingly teased a new side of his personality on Dynamite last week. AEW's top heel cut a heartfelt and genuine promo during a backstage segment where he admitted that he loathed himself and that his villainous methods weren't by choice but out of necessity.

This seemingly planted the seeds for a possible face turn as Maxwell Jacob Friedman is becoming more popular with AEW fans with each day. He is the hottest name on the All Elite Wrestling roster and a proven ratings draw.

Given the intrigue surrounding his character at the moment, The Salt of the Earth should kick off the broadcast and cut an in-ring promo. He could address his comments from last week or call out Stokely Hathaway for a verbal confrontation.

With MJF guaranteed a future shot at the AEW World Title, he could also reveal his intentions for the night's main event. Regardless of what he says, it promises to be must-see TV and take the attention away from NXT.

#4. Give the Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida match ample time to highlight the AEW Women’s division

Toni Storm is set to defend the interim AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida. The two stars were tag team partners last week on Dynamite, defeating Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter when Shida pinned Baker.

Now the Japanese wrestler has a chance to get back to the title picture. While AEW has a talented female roster, NXT seems to have done a better job at highlighting their female wrestlers.

Mandy Rose is on the most dominant run of her WWE career as NXT Women's Champion, while her Toxic Attraction stable is running the tag team division.

Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida will have a chance to showcase their abilities in the ring, as long as AEW President Tony Khan gives the ladies enough time to shine.

Seeing as this is the only women's match on the show, they should be given ample time to deliver an excellent performance. There's no reason why the AEW Women's Division can't compete with its NXT counterparts.

#3. Have Daniel Garcia attack Bryan Danielson during his sit-down interview with Renee Paquette

The ongoing saga between Daniel Garcia, Bryan Danielson and ROH Champion Chris Jericho took an unexpected twist last week on Dynamite. During the ROH World Title match between The Ocho and The American Dragon, Garcia turned on his hero, striking him with the belt and re-aligning with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Now Bryan Danielson has a chance to address the ROH Pure Champion's actions in a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. It will be interesting to see how the former WWE Champion reacts to the betrayal, especially with protege Wheeler Yuta by his side.

All signs point to another showdown between Danielson and Garcia. There is a chance the youngster could interrupt the interview and ambush the Blackpool Combat Club members with the help of his JAS stablemates.

This has been one of the more compelling storylines AEW has put out in recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see how the company furthers the story.

#2. Feature FTR on the show

FTR is arguably the greatest pro wrestling tag team of this generation. They are currently the ROH, NJPW, and AAA Tag Team Champions, yet Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler still feel underutilized in All Elite Wrestling.

Despite being one of the most popular acts in the company, Tony Khan barely features them and has decided to put the spotlight on other tag teams instead. As a veteran of the business, Harwood knows that he has a limited shelf life and recently admitted on social media that his time in wrestling might be drawing to a close in the next 3-5 years.

Fresh off a successful defense of their IWGP Tag Team Championships against the Aussie Open at the NJPW "Royal Quest" event, FTR defended their ROH Tag Team Championships against The Gates of Agony on last week's Rampage.

But it is absolutely imperative that FTR be featured prominently on Dynamite once again. Tony Khan needs to hear the incredible ovation they receive every night when they come out to know that the Top Guys are top stars.

Perhaps AEW could spare some time to highlight FTR's impending feud with Honor No More from IMPACT Wrestling.

#1. Have Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page before being attacked by MJF to close the show

“Hangman” Adam Page has a chance to reclaim the AEW World Championship as he challenges Jon Moxley in his hometown of Cincinnati during the main event of Dynamite.

Nearly a month ago, Page became the number one contender after winning the Grand Slam “Golden Ticket” Battle Royal. This is the Anxious Millennial Cowboy's first title shot since losing the belt to CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022. It is the first time Page will face the Blackpool Combat Club member in a one-on-one contest.

The two wrestlers had an amazing verbal back-and-forth last week where Mox revealed the burden he carries as the promotion’s top champion, stating that it’s a “dirty job,” but he’s more than capable of doing it. Page confessed that that he lost his friends and was depressed, yet he is still here to challenge for the title.

The promo did an outstanding job of painting the two warriors as baby faces motivated to win the gold. It promises to be an amazing main event that could draw in viewers over NXT.

