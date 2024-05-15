5 WWE legends who almost joined AEW

AEW has brought many superstars from WWE to its roster. For instance, Mercedes Mone, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Chris Jericho, and many more were all products of the Stamford-based promotion before they became All Elite.

Tony Khan is always on the hunt to hire more superstars and former WWE stars are majorly on his radar. While the AEW honcho has acquired many ex-WWE wrestlers, a few more could've become part of his company but didn't.

Here are the names of five WWE legends who were very close to becoming All Elite:

#5. Goldberg

Goldberg has been absent from the squared circle since the WWE contract expired in 2022. The last time fans saw him in the ring was at Crown Jewel, where he lost to Roman Reigns.

Following his departure from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, the former world champion reportedly engaged with Tony Khan about potentially joining AEW. However, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he chose not to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion as he believed the company was "too cheesy!''

"I've talked to him a number of times throughout the past. But, you know, and this is where you're gonna get the most blunt answer you're gonna get from me. The product is too cheesy. It doesn't deserve to have, I mean, whatever, I mean, now you're really gonna get me going, but if there was a comparable viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah. Then it would be a consideration. But not a chance," he said on 93.7 The Ticket.

#4. ⁠Lita

WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to the Stamford-based promotion last year and was involved in a storyline with Becky Lynch. During an interview with Esquire Middle East, the former Women's Champion revealed that AEW had approached her to hire her. She even considered joining TK's roster.

"AEW is doing exciting stuff. It’s brought new life in the industry. Any time there’s competition, it’s good. It revives the industry. When they reached out to me, I did consider it. I said, 'We can talk; I’m interested; you guys are doing some interesting stuff,''' said Lita.

However, the conversation made the legendary wrestler realize she already had everything she wanted in WWE.

"But ultimately, upon talking to them [AEW], it just made me say to myself, ‘But I have all of these things already!’ I have those things with my home that I’ve known for 20 years, and with the people that I’ve worked with for 20 years. Basically, I gave them my blessing. I said, 'I will watch you, and I support you. And I want you guys to do great, but this just doesn’t feel like the right fit for me right now!''' she added.

#3. Former WWE Champion ⁠Randy Orton

Randy Orton was on the shelf for half of 2022 and most of 2023 due to a severe back injury. The Viper returned to the promotion at Survivor Series last year. During his absence, when fans wondered about his in-ring status, he teased a potential move to AEW.

The Apex Predator posted a picture featuring an "Elite" sign and even tagged multiple AEW stars on his post. Later, Wrestling News Observer reported that AEW had offered Orton a contract, which the former champion declined. The Viper eventually re-signed with WWE on a long-term deal.

#2. ⁠Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is another WWE legend whom Tony Khan wanted to hire in his promotion. Speaking in an interview with NBC Sports Boston, the Olympic Gold Medalist disclosed that Tony Khan offered him a contract not once but twice.

Khan wanted Kurt Angle in wrestling as well as a non-wrestling role in his promotion. But the latter was not ready to return to the ring, as he aimed to focus on his other business ventures.

"Well, you know what? They [AEW] actually wanted me to wrestle in particular. Tony Khan gave me a call; he wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore. They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well, or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well. I just wanted to start up my supplement company, so I wanted to put more time into that," Angle said.

#1. ⁠Bray Wyatt

Late WWE star Bray Wyatt was released from the company in July 2021 before his eventual return in September 2022. For almost a year, he was a free agent. During the time, the former champion was in talks with AEW.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Jacksonville-based promotion had even finalized a date for Wyatt's debut. However, the plans never materialized. The major reason for this was believed to be the money offered.