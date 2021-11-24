Recent WWE releases: 5 Superstars AEW could sign and 5 they won't

AEW currently has one of the best rosters in wrestling right now; and while it might be good, it can always be better.

WWE has already let go a great deal of wrestlers this year, but November has been the most shocking stretch of them all. AEW could capitalize on this and add quite a few of these talents, but there are some they should avoid.

This list will explore some of the options they have and the reasons behind why AEW should or shouldn't sign these recently released WWE wrestlers.

5. AEW shouldn't sign: A.J Francis (Top Dolla)

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom AJ Francis (Top Dolla) Releases Song ‘Thank You // 89 Days’ To Address His WWE Release bit.ly/3Czh3iT AJ Francis (Top Dolla) Releases Song ‘Thank You // 89 Days’ To Address His WWE Release bit.ly/3Czh3iT https://t.co/24E07P62rm

Francis was a member of the hot new stable, Hit Row, led by fellow ex-WWE superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The group were poised to be the next big thing, acting as a recording company.

Francis is an ex-football player, the kind of physicality that WWE has made pay off in the past. Top WWE stars Roman Reigns and Goldberg both played in college and the pros before switching to wrestling, so Francis could have made something of this.

Shortly before his sudden release, Francis had a social media feud with currently signed AEW wrestler Max Caster of The Acclaimed. The back and forth got heated when Francis made certain remarks about AEW. Francis has also went on to write a diss track aimed at the Young Bucks, and mentioned several promotions, including AEW, in more recent lyrics.

Francis doesn't seem to respect AEW and its talents, and while this would make an interesting angle in AEW, this might not go over well with fans. For now, AEW should think twice before signing Francis.

5. AEW should sign: Shane Strickland (Isaiah "Swerve" Scott).

Although Strickland was with AJ Francis as part of Hit Row, Strickland has a lot more wrestling experience and has wrestled in a handful of other promotions. Strickland's release was the most surprising of all the group, let alone the wrestlers released.

In AEW, Strickland could be right at home. His fast and explosive wrestling style could compare to some of the other currently signed wrestlers.

Strickland has also wrestled Lio Rush on a handful of different occasions and even teamed up with him at WWE. This is a fued/partnership that could be revisited with All Elite Wrestling.

Strickland has been teasing a return with a handful of cryptic tweets. The young wrestler is certainly far from being finished in the ring, and we can only hope that AEW picks him up so we can see some epic confrontations in the ring.

Edited by Ryan K Boman