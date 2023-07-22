55-year-old WWE veteran to possibly reunite with Edge after more than a decade at SummerSlam? Looking at the chances

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is just around the corner, and as of yet, Edge is not on the card. This is why the world's largest wrestling promotion might consider bringing back a tenured veteran to reheat The Rated-R Superstar's momentum.

Apart from a one-night feud with Grayson Waller, Edge has not been prominently featured on WWE programming ever since he failed to advance to the finals of the tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Granted, there are plenty of storylines going on in the promotion at the moment, so it's not surprising that even the top stars can fall into the shadows sometimes. However, with Edge, it seems as though there is no clear direction going forward. He has been teasing the end of his career for a while now, but whenever there is a viable story in which he can put retirement on the line, WWE doesn't go in that direction.

That is why doing a full 180 by introducing Vickie Guerrero into the mix might be a possible option. Edge did some of his best work alongside the former SmackDown general manager, and if anyone knows how to generate a reaction, it's Vickie.

Her latest run in AEW ended under controversial circumstances, making her a free agent. Guerrero's arrival at SummerSlam could be on the cards not only to give Edge something to do but also to create a massive talking point in the industry.

Edge's latest heel run in WWE flopped

Reintroducing Vickie Guerrero to the WWE Universe as Edge's associate would undoubtedly establish the duo as top heels in the company. The Ultimate Opportunist's last attempt at being an on-screen villain was largely unsuccessful.

Many fans forget that The Judgment Day stable was the brainchild of one The Rated-R Superstar, although the group took on a very different aesthetic at the time. The gothic, pseudo-supernatural act failed to connect with the audience, and the original incarnation of the group was abandoned when Edge was kicked out in favor of Finn Bálor.

Despite bringing out his gritty, sadistic side on more than a few occasions since Edge has not come close to even attempting a heel run again. That could change imminently should all the stars align and he is reunited with Vickie once again.

