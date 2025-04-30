6 AEW stars with unfinished business in WWE

Several major AEW stars have reinvented themselves following stints in WWE, with many going on to become different, arguably bigger stars following the move. However, for others, returning to where it all began is also a possible option.

The likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, Andrade, and, most recently, Rusev and Aleister Black have made the move back to their former stomping grounds. This has opened up possibilities for wrestlers who have previously left the Stamford-based promotion to return and see what it's like under the new regime.

There is no telling whether things will stay the same or get better for them once they make this move. This article looks at some former WWE Superstars who could go back to settle some unfinished business they have in their former promotion.

#1. Jon Moxley

Despite being the current AEW World Champion and the center of attention in the Tony Khan-led promotion, Jon Moxley is always going to be known for his time in WWE. He was part of one of arguably the most iconic factions of the past few decades, and he is one of the company's grand slam champions.

Seeing as things may be growing a bit stagnant for him in AEW, as he may be nearing the end of his world title reign, he could decide to jump ship one final time and go for one more run with his friends before they begin being less active in the wrestling world.

After leaving the company for more than five years, he has reinvented himself and created a whole new persona that he could bring into WWE. This would give fans a whole new experience of Dean Ambrose, and one where he wouldn't need to make too many adjustments.

#2. Chris Jericho

Before he left WWE, Chris Jericho created one of the most iconic gimmicks of the 2010s. His list and his interactions with several stars on the roster became one of the most well-liked segments during the time.

During his time with AEW, he has accomplished everything, including facing the biggest names around the world and capturing several major titles. He could head back as Y2J for one final run, and eventually retire with the company he first started with.

Although he may be a shell of his former self in the ring, his identity as Y2J is forever cemented in the company's history, and having one final run over there might be the perfect ending.

#3. Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is one of those stars that people will say WWE "fumbled", seeing as he has become a bigger star after leaving the company and rebranding his overall character.

Similar to the case of Drew McIntyre, the Stamford-based promotion could look to bring him back in and book him to greater heights than his last run with them. He has instantly become a fan favorite in AEW, and they could use that and give him a big push to make him over as well with the WWE Universe.

Although he has had his grievances with the company after they let him go, Triple H and management could increase the offer and look to book him the way he deserves to be booked, building him up to be one of the company's faces.

#4. Bryan Danielson retires in WWE

Back in October at WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson retired from full-time wrestling. However, he has ruled out a return anytime soon as he does not want to push himself due to already having neck issues.

The American Dragon can be considered one of the greatest of all time, given his runs for several major promotions, including ROH, NJPW, AEW, and WWE, where he has consistently put himself at the top of the company. Arguably, his popularity was at its highest with the latter, and his Yes Movement will forever be iconic.

He could go for a final run with the company, leading to a proper retirement for him. This could feature a limited amount of matches, or simply one major storyline that would bring his career to a proper end, and would give WWE fans a final moment with Daniel Bryan.

#5. Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has had an illustrious career spanning several decades. Despite being in his mid-50s, he is staying strong and still bringing out his best whenever he heads to the ring. He started his time in AEW facing off against Cody Rhodes in a brother vs. brother contest, and it should only be right that he has one more chance working with his brother before he retires.

He could join WWE one more time to reunite with The American Nightmare. This could eventually lead to him also having his retirement match with the company, and heading to the Hall of Fame like his father.

However, it seems that the likelihood of this will not be as high, as he has openly stated that he plans on ending his career in AEW.

#6. 'Timeless' Toni Storm

Similar to Swerve Strickland and several other individuals, Toni Storm is a great example of someone who has done her best work after leaving WWE. Her Timeless gimmick is one of the most popular in the entire industry, and has earned her great praise from many.

Should she be open to it, she could jump ship and look to bring this to the wrestling juggernaut. Many have stated how they feel like she would now thrive with her current gimmick under the new regime. She could reach new heights with an increased popularity if this is the case, seeing as not many are aware of the work she is doing. WWE could be her path to even greater heights.

However, if Toni Storm refuses to do so, it would not affect her current standing, as she is still delivering her best work, and all her appearances have become must-see television.

There is no telling which of these will become a reality, seeing as many are looking to stay long-term with AEW. But you can never truly say never in the wrestling world.

