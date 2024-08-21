6 Current/former AEW stars who could show up at WWE Bash in Berlin

AEW has been WWE's biggest competitor since Monday Night Wars. Ever since its inception, the Jacksonville-based company has hired several former WWE stars, and this has helped them grow leaps and bounds. Some of them are Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), Chris Jericho, Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks), and more.

Interestingly, numerous AEW stars have also jumped ship, like Dragon Lee, Jade Cargill, Lexis King (FKA Brian Pillman Jr.), Blair Davenport, and more.

Meanwhile, several current and former AEW stars are rumored to join the Triple H-led company this year. Furthermore, there is a possibility that some of them could make their WWE debut at the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE.

The match card for Bash in Berlin so far includes:

Gunther vs. Randy Orton - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk - Strap Match

The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day ("Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) - Mixed Tag Team Match

Here are six current and former AEW stars who could show up at Bash in Berlin:

#6. José García (known as José the Assistant in AEW)

As José the Assistant, García managed Andrade El Ídolo and La Facción Ingobernable in AEW. He was released from his contract in April 2024. Since then, he has been wrestling in independent promotions. Furthermore, García currently holds the A1 Outer Limits Title.

On social media, García has expressed his desire to sign for a wrestling promotion soon. Furthermore, he was spotted backstage at the recent episode of SmackDown. This has made fans speculate that he is WWE-bound and will possibly make his debut at Bash in Berlin.

#5. Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has been heavily rumored to join WWE for months. He hasn't appeared on AEW TV since March 2024. Furthermore, reports suggest that the former FTW Champion has had creative differences with the promotion regarding his return to television.

Recent media reports have claimed that Stroke Daddy's contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion allegedly expired in July 2024. According to Fightful Select, there is significant interest in WWE in bringing the former AEW World Tag Team Champion to the company's developmental brand, NXT. Hence, the 34-year-old could make his maiden appearance at the upcoming PLE.

#4. ⁠& #3. Jeff and Matt Hardy

Jeff and Matt Hardy are undisputed legends. The Hardy Boyz have spent several years in the WWE and have won numerous championships, both as a tag team and as singles stars. The legendary duo parted ways with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. Matt and Jeff are currently working for TNA but have yet to sign a full-time deal.

The Hardy Boyz reportedly met WWE officials to film digital content for the promotion in Cleveland earlier this month. The alleged meeting sparked speculations among fans about a possible return of the legendary tag team. Additionally, during a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt expressed his desire to wrestle his final match in WWE and then get inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Jeff.

Given the recent developments, it won't be a surprise if the legendary tag team returns to the company at the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE.

#2. & #1. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) have been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions are also members of Death Triangle, along with former WWE star PAC.

However, the talented tag team has not appeared on AEW TV since the July 17, 2024, episode of Rampage. According to Fightful Select, Penta and Fenix are set to join the Stamford-based company once their current deal with Tony Khan's company expires.

It will be interesting to see if The Lucha Brothers make their maiden appearance for WWE at the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE.

