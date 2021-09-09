6 dream matches for Kevin Owens in AEW

Kevin Owens has many opportunities at his disposal if he decides to leave WWE, and making the jump over to AEW is certain to be one of them. Fightful Select reported that KO's contract is set to expire early next year after being restructured before the pandemic. This creates an interesting scenario where the former Universal Champion may be able to jump ship over to All Elite Wrestling sooner than many expected.

With that possibility in mind, many fans will have fantasy-booking dream matches for Kevin Owens. Although KO has mixed it up with several AEW competitors like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Malakai Black in the past, there is a plethora of established and rising stars that would make for fresh matchups with The Prize Fighter.

Rumors have circulated that many within WWE believe that Kevin Owens is as good as gone, so it seems like an ideal time to think about the many opportunities that lie ahead. In this article, let's take a look at the six dream matches for Kevin Owens in AEW.

#6 One half of the new AEW Tag Team Champions - Penta El Zero Miedo

If Kevin Owens is heading to AEW, it will make way for him to return to his real name of Kevin Steen. It will finally be an unshackled superstar who will have a lot of freedom, including in his moveset. While KO has been known to end competitors with his Pop-Up Powerbomb and the Stunner, Steen was known to put his opponents away with the Package Piledriver.

That manuever is best associated with another AEW star in Penta El Zero Miedo. One half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers, Penta is extremely charismatic and known for his unique style. He blends lucha libre with intense brawling and has become one of the company's most engrossing competitors.

Kevin Steen vs. Penta El Zero Miedo would not only be a battle of Package Piledrivers, but it would also be a battle of two of the most physically intense stars in the business today. They will have a brawl that will stand out for the levels of violence they can achieve. Fans saw a sense of that in the classic Steel Cage Match at AEW All Out 2021 and Steen's arrival will only add to that.

