6 things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite this week: MJF's next potential plans; CM Punk's new stable with former WWE stars; wrestling legend teases heel turn again

Welcome to this week's column on things AEW subtly told us in the latest installment of Dynamite this week.

Hot off the heels of a successful Double or Nothing this year, AEW fired on all cylinders during the fallout episode from the pay-per-view.

The company officially kickstarted the build-up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view with a bang by setting up its headliner. The Ace of NJPW Hiroshi Tanahashi answered CM Punk's challenge for the June 26th event.

Tony Khan continued from where he left off on Sunday night as he swerved fans by bringing Miro back on television. From resuming the long-running saga between Jericho and Kingston to producing fresh storylines and matchups, the entire show was newsworthy.

With that said, let's dive into six subtle things that fans may have missed last night.

#6 CM Punk vs. MJF (Part III) for the AEW World Championship could be in the works

Bryan Morales @DonShmoney31 My cousin just sent me this clip of MJF walking out the Forum being chased by security and CM Punk #AEWDynamite My cousin just sent me this clip of MJF walking out the Forum being chased by security and CM Punk #AEWDynamite https://t.co/jM3XqkCf8c

MJF showed up on Wednesday night and rallied against AEW President Tony Khan and the wrestling fans.

He voiced his frustration over his contract dispute, subsequently lashing out at Mr. Khan for signing multiple ex-WWE stars to lucrative deals, who he believes "can't lace his goddamn boots."

In a fraction of seconds, The Salt of the Earth turned fans to his side by dropping multiple F-bombs and calling Mr. Khan a "f***ing mark."

But even more so, he begged the head honcho to fire him from the company, but before he could continue, the production team cut off his mic, and the lights went off.

The 26-year-old star's captivating promo was reminiscent of CM Punk's infamous pipebomb, in which he blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe.

Of course, it was a "worked shoot promo." But given how Mr. Khan and MJF crafted it on live television, they planted seeds for one of the biggest feuds of the modern era.

For television viewers wondering what happened during the commercial, CM Punk marched down to the ring, prompting Friedman to retreat from the arena.

It is ironic that The Straight Edge Superstar, who once delivered a similar kind of scathing promo, showed up as a locker room leader to save the company from MJF.

Given what transpired during the break, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the company may look to end the trilogy between Punk and MJF down the road.

The two foes might collide for the coveted prize at All Out pay-per-view, which may give some fans CM Punk vs. John Cena vibes all over again with Friedman threatening to leave the company with the title.

#5 CM Punk and FTR appear to be a dream faction in the making

Punk and FTR kicked off the show this week!

The babyface alliance between FTR and CM Punk is something fans didn't know they needed until AEW Dynamite this week.

The trio joined forces for the first time on television to defeat Max Caster and Gunn Club in a hard-hitting opening match on Wednesday night.

Punk, Harwood, and Wheeler's undying admiration for their idol and wrestling great Bret Hart makes them a natural team.

The Second City Saint has also expressed his desire to win potential trios tag team titles, which are yet to be introduced in weekly programming. Whether or not these men can fulfill their prophecy, the company has hinted at their long-term alliance.

#4 AEW star Wardlow going back to basics?

The Wardog!

After finally putting away his biggest adversary in MJF at Double or Nothing, Wardlow freed himself from MJF's slavery.

Mr. Mayhem continued his winning momentum on Dynamite when he squashed DJ Drake with two successive Powerbomb Symphonies.

His post-match confrontation with Mark Sterling, who served a lawsuit against him on behalf of the AEW security team, was a sight to behold. The guards were on the receiving end of Wardlow's wrath for weeks.

However, one of the biggest questions left hanging is whether the 34-year-old star is back to destroying opponents with a compelling storyline.

They say, "strike while the iron is hot," but the company doesn't appear to have anything meaningful planned for the War dog yet.

#3 The Young Bucks could be next in line for the AEW Tag Team title picture

The Young Bucks!

The Young Bucks returned to winning ways when they joined forces with reDRagon and Hikuleo to defeat Matt Hardy, Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and Darby Allin in a five-on-five tag team match.

Matt Jackson pinned one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy to clinch the victory for his team.

The Young Bucks have been away from the title picture since losing gold to the then Champion Luca Brothers at All Out last year.

With The Young Bucks having pinned the champions last night, they could soon stake their claim at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

#2 Christian Cage's insecurity at play on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy has failed to impress his mentor Christian Cage lately.

On the back of a successful title defense in a three-way match at Double or Nothing, The Boy lost all the momentum he had by suffering a pinfall loss last night.

After the match, Matt Hardy tried to console the rising star by hugging him, but Christian Cage pulled him away from the WWE legend.

Whether Captain Charisma's insecurity was at play or if he wanted to isolate his protege from everyone, including Luchasurus, it has once again teased Cage's potential turn down the road.

#1 Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson need to bury the hatchet to be on the same page again

The two men fought last year!

Eddie Kingston came out with William Regal to confront The Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite.

The Mad King revealed that he hasn't been on talking terms with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson since his gruesome attempt to burn Jericho alive at Double or Nothing.

Kingston laid down a challenge for JAS to face him in a Blood and Guts match on the namesake episode of Dynamite later this month. Later, Mox decided to ally with Kingston after defeating Garcia in the main event.

It's apparent that Danielson and Kingston will have to settle their issues, probably the way The Blackpool Combat Club would like to resolve through a match to be on the same page again.

