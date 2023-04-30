6-time Intercontinental Champion could snub WWE after SmackDown return and sign with AEW

AEW has brought a number of former WWE Superstars on board since its inception in 2019. But which former Intercontinental Champion could snub World Wrestling Entertainment in favor of their competition?

The answer is WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who recently made a surprise appearance on the most recent edition of SmackDown to help out with the 2023 Draft.

RVD has been very open about potentially joining AEW in recent weeks, with the former WWE Champion talking about it in interviews and even liking tweets relating to the subject.

Despite having a career that spans over three decades, RVD has proven that he can still hang with younger talent as he has teamed up with the likes of AEW star Dante Martin as recently as September 2022.

Even if Van Dam doesn't want to get in the ring on a regular basis, he won't have to worry much as AEW has a strong track record when it comes to how they present veterans of the business on screen. Legends like Sting and Jeff Jarrett have been enjoying career revivals as of late.

Rob Van Dam has done nearly everything in wrestling since his debut in 1990, but with All Elite Wrestling being a fresh promotion he hasn't touched yet, perhaps one more run could be in order for "The Whole F'N Show."

An AEW personality felt that Rob Van Dam was underrated in his prime

There was a point in time where Rob Van Dam was the most popular wrestler in the business. However, due to the likes of Triple H dominating the main event scene on RAW during the Ruthless Aggression era, RVD had to wait until 2006 to get his hands on the big one.

fye clips @fyeclip ROB VAN DAM WINS THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP AGAINST JOHN CENA (2006) ROB VAN DAM WINS THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP AGAINST JOHN CENA (2006) https://t.co/SvbbjENeRn

Because of this, legendary commentator Jim Ross recently stated on his podcast that he felt like RVD was underrated during his prime, and that he didn't get the credit he deserved for putting on the best match of the night every week.

Van Dam eventually won the WWE Championship after defeating John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006, with Paul Heyman awarding him the ECW Championship two days later.

Do you think Rob Van Dam will join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes