7 things 'The Icon' Sting hasn't done in wrestling

Sting has an unmatched legacy in wrestling. Sting was the heart and soul of WCW and once WCW went under, The Icon chose to become the face of TNA instead of joining WWE. Sting eventually signed for WWE, but his run could be described as underwhelming at best.

Now in AEW, Sting has gotten an excellent chance to rewrite the end to his long and illustrious career and he's doing just that, mentoring Darby Allin. Sting even made his return to the ring in a tag team match where he exceeded expectations as he teamed up with Allin to defeat the Men of the Year at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Me watching Sting wrestle live again at Double or Nothing. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KvcpB4ovaC — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 29, 2021

Despite wrestling since 1985, there are a number of things Sting hasn't done in wrestling. Some might seem almost unbelievable considering his career has spanned nearly four decades. Nevertheless, let's look at the 5 things Sting has not done in wrestling.

#7. Sting has never faced The Undertaker

Sting vs Undertaker may never happen

It's not entirely true that this did not ever happen. Sting vs Mean Mark did take place over the NWA World Heavyweight Title at an NWA House Show in 1990. But there was no footage of it anywhere and well, it was Mean Mark, The Undertaker's character before he jumped ship to WWE.

Sting vs Mean Mark pic.twitter.com/fl05jZImGe — Classic90sWrestling (@90s_wrestling) April 7, 2018

Sting has never had a match against some wrestlers that would be the true definition of a dream match. Think of Sting vs Shawn Michaels, Sting vs Stone Cold, Sting vs The Rock or Sting vs John Cena. While simply reading them sends a tingle down one's spine, none of these matches capture the mystique of an Undertaker vs Sting match.

It is the dream match of all dream matches. The Vigilante vs The Dead Man. The Icon vs The Phenom. Two cornerstones of two companies who were involved in one of the greatest wrestling battles we are ever likely to witness.

The Undertaker perfected his role as the mystical and supernatural Deadman while Sting was the black overcoat-wearing, bat-yielding, face-painted protector of WCW.

The characters were as similar as they were different. Their auras were unmatched and when WCW went under, it seemed like we could be getting the match the whole world was desperate to see. It was close in 2011 as well, but never materialized, and in 2014, WWE decided to go the Triple H way with Sting.

By 2014 both men were past their primes so perhaps it was the right call to let the match protect its mystique rather than do a Goldberg vs Undertaker and ruin the idea of the match forever.

Still, Sting vs The Undertaker will be a match that will be one of the greatest what-ifs in wrestling history.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun