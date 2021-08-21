8 AEW Stars who are married to or in a relationship with former WWE Superstars

Although WWE and AEW are currently in competition, several couples are split between the two companies.

Four WWE Superstars are currently married or in a relationship with All Elite Wrestling stars. Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are probably the most famous AEW/WWE couple.

A few other AEW stars have also been dating or married to WWE Superstars. However, their significant others left Vince McMahon's company, either by choice or after getting released from their contracts.

Today, eight AEW stars are in a relationship with former WWE Superstars. Some of these former superstars have followed in their partners' footsteps by joining Tony Khan's promotion. Others took different paths, including launching their own podcasts and YouTube channels, writing books, or just focusing on their family life.

Here are eight AEW stars who are married to or in a relationship with former WWE Superstars.

#8. AEW star Red Velvet - Former WWE Superstar Wes Brisco

AEW Star Red Velvet is engaged to former WWE wrestler Wes Brisco

Following a few years of fighting on the independent circuit, Red Velvet joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020. In June, she debuted on Dark, teaming up with Kenzie Paige to face Allie and Brandi Rhodes. Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, she suffered a defeat in her debut match.

Following that defeat, Velvet went into a losing streak that lasted nine matches before finally scoring her first victory in October 2020 against Elayna Black.

She has had much better luck so far in 2021. She went undefeated for two straight months between June 4 and August 4. However, her winning streak, which lasted eight matches, was broken by AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Red Velvet challenged Baker for the AEW Women's World Championship on Rampage on August 13 but came up short. Her fiancé Wes Brisco also knows a thing or two about title matches.

Velvet and Brisco announced their engagement last December. Wes Brisco is a wrestler too. He kicked off his career in 2009, signing a contract with WWE to join its former developmental brand FCW.

In FCW, Brisco teamed up with Xavier Woods to win the FCW Tag Team Championships. However, they had to vacate the titles after the former suffered a sidelining injury. He was then released from his WWE contract a few months later.

Following his release, the 38-year-old wrestled in different promotions, including TNA. However, he has not competed for over two years now. His last match came against Marshall Von Erich at the ECWA 23rd Annual Super 8 Tournament in April 2019.

