Adam Cole may not return to AEW alone

Adam Cole has had quite a ride this year. He returned from a concussion injury in January and went on to headline AEW's biggest show of the year, All In, in London, England.

Cole's momentum, however, was halted by an unfortunate ankle injury, which put him out of commission for the foreseeable future. The Panama City Playboy was involved in a high-profile program with his brochacho, MJF, before going on an injury hiatus again.

Though he has made sporadic appearances on AEW TV via pre-taped skits, he hasn't been involved in a physical capacity lately. Cole last wrestled at the All Out pay-per-view, where he and Friedman defended their ROH World Tag Team Title against Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order.

As of this writing, there's no official word on his potential return date. However, Adam Cole has been heavily linked with the ongoing mystery surrounding The Devil and his henchmen. As such, a fan theory indicates that the man behind The Devil mask could be none other than The Panama City Playboy.

If that's true, he may not return alone. With Kyle O'Reilly nearing his return, there's a strong chance that fans might see the duo reunite as part of the sadistic faction led by The Devil.

Cole could also be working in cahoots with his girlfriend, Britt Baker, who has recently aired frustration over the lack of promo and TV time. The company might repackage Baker by inserting her into The Devil storyline. And why not? She recently made 'The Devil Horns' sign during a promotional clip with Doja Cat.

Cole has every reason to go after Friedman after failing to capture the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In this year. With Roderick Strong already having a personal vendetta against MJF, he could also be secretly involved as one of The Devil's henchmen.

This could set up an epic payoff to a long-term storyline between Cole and Friedman when the former gets medically cleared to compete in the ring again.

Former WWE writer thinks Adam Cole is The Devil in AEW

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his belief that the former NXT Champion could be faking his ankle injury and may unveil himself as The Devil:

"Adam Cole! Adam Cole, and he’s been faking the ankle injury-surgery-recovery story the whole time. Isn’t it convenient that his ankle got hurt right around the same time that The Devil character came to fruition?" said Freddie Prinze Jr.

MJF is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view. Will The Devil make his presence felt during the bout? Only time will tell.

Who do you think is The Devil in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.