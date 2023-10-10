Adam 'Edge' Copeland's former rival in WWE to follow him to AEW? Exploring the possibility of one more match after 12 years

AEW star Adam Copeland has made waves in the pro wrestling industry since debuting at WrestleDream 2023. However, could his arrival encourage recently released former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler to join him in All Elite Wrestling?

Since his WWE departure, fans have been anticipating Ziggler's next move. The Showoff's brother, Ryan Nemeth, is signed to AEW. Hence, many expect the veteran to join the Tony Khan-led promotion soon. Copeland's signing has seemingly proven that anything is possible in pro wrestling, but will this lead to a match between the former rivals after 12 years?

In 2011, Adam Copeland and Dolph Ziggler had a heated feud for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Copeland defeated The Showoff at the Royal Rumble event in a stellar match. AEW's creative team could use this to book one final bout between the two stars.

In 2019, Ziggler commented on possibly being AEW's "next big signing," and while he said he wouldn't be there anytime soon, he seemed open to the idea. It remains to be seen if he will make the jump to join some of his former colleagues.

Jim Cornette doesn't think Dolph Ziggler should go to AEW or any other promotion

While fans are eager to see Ziggler return to pro wrestling, the star has been quiet about his next move. Meanwhile, Jim Cornette urged the star to "sit back."

On an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran noted that Ziggler could make a lot of money in All Elite Wrestling, but he likely doesn't have to.

“I think that with him, he might as well just sit back. He does stand-up comedy. I am sure he collects stamps in his spare time, whatever the f**k he is doing. He ought to just sit back for a while. I would imagine there is no financial need. I would imagine we won't see anything happen in a hurry." [11:53 - 12:32]

At this stage, fans must wait and see what the future holds for Dolph Ziggler. He has many options and could even opt to become a full-time stand-up comedian.