AEW All Out 2021 - 5 Feuds that could emerge from the pay-per-view 

AEW All Out 2021 is being praised for being one of the best major events of the year so far. It was a stellar night of professional wrestling with great matches and huge surprises up and down the card. There was plenty for the live audience to enjoy at Chicago's NOW Arena, as well as the fans back home.

The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships inside a steel cage. CM Punk made his in-ring return after seven years away from the business by beating Darby Allin in a class effort.

Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship over Christian Cage and then welcomed Adam Cole into The Elite before Bryan Danielson broke up the party.

With so much going down on this evening and the landscape shifting end of the pay-per-view, some big feuds could have begun with this event. In this article, let's look at the five feuds that could emerge from AEW All Out 2021.

#5 Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose - AEW All Out 2021

The Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021 had a tough challenge ahead of it following an all-time classic AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match. However, the female stars were able to accomplish a lot in the slot given to them.

The surprise arrival of Ruby Soho will grab the headlines from this contest, but there was plenty to take away. While Jade Cargill looked dominant and Big Swole resumed her feud with Diamante, Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose continued their rivalry that seemingly began before AEW All Out 2021.

Both women interacted quite a bit during the Casino Battle Royale and were in the final three. Rosa eliminated Nyla Rose before being taken out by the eventual winner Ruby Soho at AEW All Out 2021.

Rosa and Nyla could continue their rivalry following this show and have a showdown against one another on a future episode of AEW Dynamite.

Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose have fought on one occasion before, with the latter picking up the win in the Women's World Championship Tournament earlier this year. With Rose's position as a former AEW Women's World Champion, this could potentially be the big win that Rosa needs on her way to another shot at the gold.

