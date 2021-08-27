AEW has the best entrance music in pro wrestling right now

If music is the soundtrack of the soul? Then AEW is getting things right.

Entrance music has always been a big part of a wrestler's persona, and AEW has paired a lot of their performers with a perfect symphony.

It's led to a great atmosphere on Dynamite - and now - Rampage. The fact that the company has been willing to invest in mainstream music for a couple of their stars also just adds to the ambience of the event.

Right off the bat, it's easy to pick Chris Jericho's 'Judas' as the best theme song in AEW, especially since the fans have memorized the lyrics and sing it as he makes his way to the ring.

Houston, you have NO PROBLEM singing #Judas! An incredible a cappella rendition of @IAmJericho’s song last night on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/ihknzqxl31 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Perhaps no song has reached the AEW audience like 'Judas'. It was also highlighted in Jericho's recent match with MJF, when he could not play his catchy little tune.

In reaction to that? The Jericho Army looked up the lyrics on their phone and sang it for him. And it went over like a four leaf clover. Even Le Champion had to applaud their rendition of his signature cut.

Darby Allin's song and skateboard entrance is also one of the great pops in AEW.

When that guitar riff and the drums kick in for AEW's resident misfit? The fans go absolutely crazy. And rightfully so.

There's no denying that Darby Allin won the hearts and minds of the AEW faithful because of his daredevil style and alternative look. He's a dark, yet somehow heroic character.

Having said that? The sounds that are pumped into the arena as he makes his presence known are helping to define him as a character even further. It's just that little extra sauce on the steak that the fans can really take a bite out of.

"Wild Thing" is probably the most fitting theme anyone could have come up with for Jon Moxley.

Wild thing oddly fits Jon Moxley in a way that makes him more badass. I dig it. #AEWDynamite — JoeyG (@JoeyGBos) August 26, 2021

Moxley might be one of the craziest sons of a gun in pro wrestling today, so these lyrics fit him just right.

Mox is part John Wayne, and part Charles Manson. His controlled insanity makes him a lot of fun to watch, and this song explains him better than any hit probably ever could.

Not since Ricky Vaughn in the movie 'Major League' has anyone used this track as well as Moxley in AEW. And his pairing with Eddie Kingston has only made it better. Both have been known to march to the beat of their own drums, so their eccentric entrance works well for them.

Jungle Boy also electrifies the audience with his arrival.

This is another 'sing-along' for the crowd.

Jungle Boy seems to have been somewhat adopted by the AEW family. And when his music plays, they are happy to chime in. And while it may not be the catchiest tune in the world? It's infectious to those that support him.

This rising, young star has the future in the palm of his hand, and has a great soundtrack to support him on his journey to the top.

The first few tones of 'Cult of Personality' are a signal that The Best in the World is on his way.

Punk's debut in AEW was punctuated by this hard rock hit from the 90's.

His first appearance on Rampage was perfectly set to this classic cut, and people responded accordingly. And with his cult-like fanbase? The lyrics fit him perfectly.

Punk has the unique ability to command a crowd, and he knows how to milk that long walk to the ring. The audience drinks it in and asks for seconds. Part of that appeal is the background noise that accompanies him on his way.

Right now, it seems like AEW could release a 'Greatest Hits' album, and it would go platinum. They've really done a great job of matching music to mat men. It's just one more of those small little details that makes their programming so fun to watch.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Rohit Mishra