5 ways AEW can book CM Punk vs MJF

AEW's rivalry between CM Punk and MJF is quickly heating up. The latest chapter was written on tonight's AEW Dynamite which took place at MJF's hometown of Long Island, New York.

Unsurprisingly, CM Punk opened the show to a chorus of boos from the partisan crowd. He took cheap shots at their sports teams and condescendingly criticized the New York audience for lauding Maxwell Jacob Friedman as their hero. While it was a heel promo in essence, Punk was merely getting the pro-MJF fans solidly behind AEW's rising star.

Punk also issued a challenge to the Long Island Loudmouth for a one-on-one match. He subtly suggested that his eyes are on the AEW World Championship next. Where or when this first time encounter will take place is anyone's guess, but as of now the gauntlet has been laid down by the veteran.

Later on in the show, there was a Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal in which MJF and Dante Martin made it to the finals where they will compete next week at Winter Is Coming for the right to wear the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

So far we have seen epic promo battles and hometown panderings. But how can the promotion maintain the momentum of its biggest rivalry and ensure a satisfying payoff? Here are 5 ways to book CM Punk vs MJF going forward.

#5 CM Punk costs MJF the AEW Diamond Ring

MJF is set to defend his Dynamite Diamond Ring against another young upstart in Dante Martin. Having been a two-time winner previously, the leader of the Pinnacle is gunning for a three-peat.

So who better to spoil MJF's party than CM Punk himself. This achieves a number of things as it gives Dante Martin a well-deserved spotlight and a notch in his belt early in his career but also pours gasoline between the Straight Edged Superstar and the Salt of the Earth. Hopefully this elevates the war of words into an all-out physicality sooner rather than later.

Edited by Ryan K Boman