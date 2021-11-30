AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Veteran star debuts, Wrestler steals Matt Hardy's finisher, Big-time main event, and more

This week, Excalibur filled in for Tony Schiavone in the commentary booth as AEW presented another stacked Dark: Elevation card featuring seven matches.

Tony Khan and his team kicked off the show with a massive eight-woman tag team showdown.

Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, Diamante & The Bunny vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Leyla Hirsch & Ryo Mizunami on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ryo Mizunami and The Bunny started the match for their respective teams. They taunted each other and hit the ropes for a hard-hitting beginning.

Ryo took Bunny off her feet but missed the running leg drop. Bunny landed a big knee lift and made the tag to Nyla Rose. Mizunami, though, evaded the double clothesline and took both her opponents down with a double spear.

Ryo connected with a few chops in the corner before tagging Leyla Hirsch. Other babyfaces also joined the fray and unleashed a series of running attacks on the Native Beast.

Rose finally tipped the scales in her team's favor with a powerslam on Hirsch. Emi Sakura came in and took a cheap shot at Skye Blue, the hometown favorite.

Sakura hit the running crossbody in the corner, followed by a double underhook backbreaker. Skye Blue rushed in to break the pinfall as she proceeded to brawl with Emi.

Sakura outsmarted Blue and Hirsch, which prompted all the competitors to hit the ring. The heels showcased their dominance by locking in submission holds on the babyfaces.

The referee got back some order in the match as Nyla Rose continued to punish Leyla Hirsch, who began her comeback with a few uppercuts. Hirsch, however, crashed on the outside as Vickie Guerrero and Mei Suruga got involved in the match.

Back in the ring, Diamante landed a rising knee striker and an assisted splash for a two-count. Hirsch finally created some space with a side suplex. She crawled to her corner to make the hot tag to Skye Blue, who received a massive pop.

Blue rocked Sakura with a thrust kick followed by a Leg Lariat. Blue landed a commonguri but couldn't do the same to Rose. Julia Hart made the blind tag and chop-blocked Rose from the back.

Hart almost got the win with a small package on Rose, who powered out of the pinfall. Julia went up top but got slapped down to the mat by the Native Beast. Nyla Rose eventually laid out Julia with an emphatic Beast Bomb for the win.

Result: Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, Diamante & The Bunny def. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Leyla Hirsch & Ryo Mizunami on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Alice Crowley & Missa Kate (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Anna Jay locked up with Missa Kate and made a quick tag to Tay Conti. The BFFs showed good tag team cohesion as Conti maintained control with classic Judo techniques.

Tay missed a pump kick in the corner as Kate finally tagged Alice Crowley into the match. Jay welcomed her with a leg-based strike, followed by three more kicks in the corner.

Missa Kate came running in but was sent back out with a Pump kick. Jay locked in the Queen Slayer and forced Crowley to tap out.

Result: Tay Conti & Anna Jay def. Alice Crowley & Missa Kate on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John