AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Dark Order suffer major loss and members almost come to blows, Andrade's mind games continue (August 23, 2021)

Welcome to the results and grades from the August 23, 2021 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight's episode had five matches advertised and was action-packed from start to finish.

Anthony Bowens and Dante Martin got us off to a great start with a fun sprint. AEW Tag Team Championship tournament contenders Varsity Blonds faced Warren Johnson and Zack Mason. Tay Conti and Promise Braxton were involved in the only women's match of the night while two big six-man tag team matches headlined the show.

Without delay, let's look into the AEW Dark: Elevation action in detail.

Dante Martin vs Anthony Bowens on AEW Dark: Elevation

Bowens began by mocking Martin, but Dante got him in an arm lock. Anthony Bowens reversed it with an arm lock of his own before Dante Martin planted him with a slam.

Bowens cornered Martin, but the latter escaped and slammed Anthony's head in the turnbuckle. Bowens kicked Dante out of the ring when Martin went to the top rope. Bowens shoved Martin shoulder first into the ring post as Dante collapsed on ringside.

Martin barely beat the ten count as Bowens clobbered him and worked on his shoulder. Anthony Bowens inflicted further damage to his opponent's shoulder in the corner before locking in a Cravat. Bowens hit a spinning DDT for a nearfall. Martin blocked some strikes and got in a few of his own, but Anthony reversed.

Martin hit a dropkick to Bowens' face and got in a back elbow. Martin hit another dropkick to take control. Dante hit a step up enziguiri and a top rope moonsault for a nearfall. Bowens hit a spinning facebuster for a very close count and hit a draping DDT for another one.

Martin hit an uppercut and a Pele kick and hit a modified cutter to win in the AEW Dark: Elevation opener.

Result: Dante Martin def. Anthony Bowens

Grade: B+

Varsity Blonds (w/Julia Hart) vs Warren Johnson and Zack Mason on AEW Dark: Elevation

Pillman and Mason started the match with a tie-up. Brian locked him in a headlock as both men chopped each other. Garrison tagged in and hit Mason with a leg drop. Johnson tried to interfere but got dropped to the outside.

Mason and Johnson got the momentum, and Warren hit a shotgun dropkick on Pillman for a two count. Both men isolated Brian and pummeled him in the corner.

Pillman dodged a kick from Johnson, who struck Mason instead. Garrison got the hot tag and hit his signature offense. Garrison hit a Stinger splash and a big body drop as Pillman got the tag and hit a springboard lariat for the win.

Varsity Blonds will face Lucha Bros on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

Result: Varsity Blondes def. Warren Johnson and Zack Mason

Grade: C+

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John