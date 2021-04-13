AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Miro destroys WWE Hall of Famer's relative, Wrestler accidentally unmasked, Major debut - 12th April 2021

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation kicked off with a camera shot of the audience and pre-show introductions from Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

Today's show was hyped to have a quadruple main event, and let's not waste any time and get right to the action.

Zack Clayton vs. Preston "10" Vance (w/ -1) of The Dark Order on AEW Dark: Elevation

Vance and Clayton started the night's in-ring proceedings with a tie-up, and the crowd was hot for the opener.

The early exchange ended in a stalemate. Vance scored a takedown and unleashed some ground and pound.

He followed it with a German release suplex and a clothesline in the corner. Clayton responded with a dropkick for a two-count.

According to Wight, Clayton zippered Vance's face with the shoelaces, which was quite an old-school move. Zack controlled the match with chops and strikes and did a fine job of drawing heat from the crowd as the audience heavily booked him.

Clayton taunted -1 at ringside, and Brodie Lee Jr. smacked him in the face when the referee wasn't looking. Vance mounted his comeback with a series of running lariats and a pump kick.

10 hit a classic spinebuster, but Clayton reversed the full nelson into a powerslam for a two-count. Vance, however, blocked a follow-up slam and locked in the Full Nelson for the win.

Result: Preston "10" Vance def. Zack Clayton of The Dark Order on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Hayden Backlund vs. Miro on AEW Dark: Elevation

The distant relative of Bob Backlund was in for a forgettable night as Miro looked focussed on ending the contest as early as possible.

Miro wasted no time and began mauling Backlund in the corner. Hayden briefly stunned Miro by ramming the former WWE Star head-first into the steel ring post.

Miro also ate a dropkick, but he shrugged it off and springboarded back in the ring for a clothesline. He mocked his opponent before locking in the Game Over on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Miro def. Hayden Backlund on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: D

Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti (w/ -1) vs. Katalina Perez & Leila Grey (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Tay Conti and Perez started the match with collar and elbow tie-up. Tay caught Perez's right arm and kicked her opponent in the chest.

Conti scored a Judo throw and made the tag to Hikaru Shida. The AEW Women's Champion was instantaneously pushed into the opposing corner. Perez and Grey executed a double suplex on Shida.

Grey hit a shotgun dropkick before making the tag to Perez. Shida slugged it out with Katalina as they both exchanged stiff shots.

Conti got the tag, and she hit two lariats on Grey. Tay almost kicked Leila's head off the neck, and Aubrey Edwards' reaction to the impact was exceptionally great! Shida got the tag, and the champ hit a dropkick from the top rope.

Perez attempted to unsettle Shida, but Conti provided some much-needed backup. Shida and Conti locked in the Triangle Sleeper on both their opponents at the same time.

Shida hit an enziguri on Perez, followed by Katana for the win.

Result: Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti (w/ -1) def. Katalina Perez & Leila Grey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

