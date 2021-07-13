AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Sting and Darby Allin get help from former WWE star, Botched pinfall, Top faction unveil new member (12th July 2021)

Advertised as 'the most loaded card ever,' this week's AEW Dark: Elevation episode had a Wednesday Night Dynamite feel to it with some of the biggest names in the company being featured on the show.

A total of 15 matches were booked for a lively crowd in Miami, and as expected, we've got a lot to unpack today. So let's not waste any time and get right to the results and analysis of the latest AEW Dark: Elevation episode.

Thunder Rosa vs. Dreamgirl Ellie on AEW Dark: Elevation

Thunder Rosa kicked off the show with a solid pop as her opponent Dreamgirl Ellie prepared near ringside for her first AEW match in 2021.

The former NWA Women's Champion grabbed Ellie's leg and dominated the match on the mat. Rosa delivered a series of thunderous chops before executing two deep arm drags.

Rosa kept it simple with a scoop slam, followed by a sit-out senton for a two-count. Dreamgirl evaded a clothesline to land a few strikes, but Rosa kept going back to her chops.

She rocked Ellie with a mid-air dropkick that got another loud chant for the Hispanic star. Rosa then slowed the pace down with an intricate hold before transitioning to a cross-arm breaker.

Ellie scrambled with her and forced a break with a pinfall attempt. Dreamgirl kept chipping away at Rosa with a few southpaw forearm strikes before getting laid out with a double underhook suplex.

Ellie continued to score a few pinfalls, but Rosa was just on another level as she set the stage for the Peruvian Calavera choke, leading to another impressive AEW win.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Dreamgirl Ellie on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B-

Matt Hardy (w/ H.F.O.) vs. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark: Elevation

Based on the reaction he got, Fuego Del Sol might very well be the most popular star in all of AEW! Alabama's greatest Luchador ever picked up his first AEW win last week, and he was looking to have a possible win streak. Matt Hardy came out with a microphone in his hand and proceeded to insult Del Sol.

The veteran did a fine job of drawing great heel heat from a very hot crowd. Matt also had a message for Christian Cage in his pre-match promo.

A fired-up Del Sol took the fight to Matt Hardy with a barrage of running back elbow shots in the corner. Fuego got a two-count with a springboard moonsault press.

Matt escaped a tricky situation by reversing the Tornado DDT and dumping Del Sol outside the ring. Big Money Matt took control of the proceedings as the defeaning 'Fuego' chants drowned the arena.

Matt Hardy continued his excellent form with two shoulder tackles and a twisting headlock. Del Sol broke away with a chin buster but still ended up absorbing Matt Hardy's Side Effect move.

Matt placed Del Sol on the top turnbuckle before softening him up with a punch. Feugo blocked a top-rope suplex with a few strikes and a headbutt. Del Sol repositioned himself and executed a modified hurricanrana takedown for a near fall.

Fans were firmly behind Del Sol as Matt Hardy hit the Twist of Fate out of nowhere. The Leech followed, forcing Del Sol to tap.

The former WWE star refused to break the hold as he let Del Sol pass out despite the referee's intervention.

Result: Matt Hardy def. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B

Riho vs. Amber Nova on AEW Dark: Elevation

Riho's infectious smile was the main topic of discussion for Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone as we kicked off the third match of the show.

Amber Nova used her reach advantage to get to a side headlock position. Riho, though, used her quickness to land a dropkick. Nova baited Riho in the corner with a sucker punch of sorts.

Nova was no rookie as she has been wrestling for five years, and it showed from her assured performance as a heel. Amber played to the crowd and managed to get a two-count with a bridged Northern Lights suplex.

Nova locked in a modified armbar that forced Riho to drag herself towards the ropes. The Big Show was impressed with Nova's inventiveness and even teased stealing the armbar variation.

Riho finally began her comeback with a drop toehold, followed by an area code shot (619) for a two-count. The former AEW Women's Champion delivered a fabulous crossbody from the top for another near fall.

She went up top again but missed the double stomp as Nova rolled out, got back up, and rocked her Japanese opponent with a big boot.

Riho delivered a Northern Lights suplex with the bridge, and it seemed like Nova forgot to get her shoulders up. The referee stopped the count even though Amber did not kick out. Fans booed as the commentary team attempted to cover up the botch.

Riho put Amber Nova away with a double foot stomp from the top.

Result: Riho def. Amber Nova on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

Barring that mind-boggling pinfall gaffe, Nova had a strong showing tonight.

Dustin Rhodes and Lee Johnson were involved in a backstage segment ahead of Big Shotty's scheduled match against Jungle Boy.

