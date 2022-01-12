AEW Dark Results - Mysterious masked men debut, Hangman Page in massive main event, Fan-favorite destroyed (11th January 2022)

This week's AEW Dark was no regular episode as the promotion offered a Super Show featuring world champion Adam Page.

The incredibly stacked card had some high-stakes matches and several top talents, so let's not waste any more time and get right to the action.

Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Liam Cross (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Shawn Dean captured Cross' wrists to begin the in-ring proceedings on Dark. The AEW debutant got in a few elbows from the apron and a smooth senton back inside the ring.

Dean recuperated fairly quickly and landed two chops and clotheslines, followed by a spear in the corner. The Captain hit the DDT, executed a kip-up, and positioned his opponent for a top-rope move. Dean finished the match with a high-elevation diving splash.

Result: Capt. Shawn Dean def. Liam Cross

Grade: B

Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black

Anthony Ogogo had a solid match with the technically-sound Baron Black.

Anthony Ogogo tried to execute a blindsided attack, but Black ducked and brawled with the former boxer.

Baron delivered a Manhattan drop and a T-bone suplex towards the corner. Ogogo responded with a clean suplex and shoved his boot into Black's throat. Anthony showed off his power with a delayed body slam before bouncing around the ring for his warm-up routine.

Black punched Ogogo's stomach to create some space but The Factory member charged in with a massive uppercut and a follow-up clothesline. Ogogo then pulled up on the cover and put Black in the fireman's carry position. Baron landed three chops as the fans got behind him.

Black targeted Ogogo's left arm before delivering an atomic drop and a hammerlock-backstabber combo. He got a two-count and transitioned to the crossface submission.

Ogogo planted Black into the mat with a fireman's carry slam. He backed his opponent into the corner and placed him on the top buckle. Anthony executed the Tower of London, dragged Black's lifeless body towards the center, and covered for the three-count.

Result: Anthony Ogogo def. Baron Black

Grade: B+

Alex Marvez interviewed Matt Hardy backstage ahead of his Dark match.

Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal

Red Velvet picked up another win on Dark.

Shalonce wasted no time and attacked Red Velvet before the bell. Velvet fired back with a shot to the midsection but ate repeated knees in return.

Royal executed a snap suplex and popped the crowd with her opera singing. Velvet countered with a crossbody before landing a single-leg dropkick. She followed through with the double knees to the back and a kick to the gut. Velvet got the winning pin with her Final Slice finisher.

Result: Red Velvet def. Shalonce Royal

Grade: B-

Gunn Club vs. Marcus Kross, T.I.M. & Patrick Scott (Trios Debut)

Billy Gunn joined his boys a little late but got the biggest pop as he cherished every step towards the ring. Austin Gunn grabbed the microphone and warned the crowd against calling them 'a** boys.'

Austin and Colten left the ring as they weren't happy with the fan reactions. Billy Gunn was left alone as he competed in a three-on-one handicap match.

Big Pappa Gunn cleared the ring and hit the Famouser on Patrick Scott for the win.

Result: Gunn Club def. Marcus Kross, T.I.M. & Patrick Scott (AEW Trios Debut)

Grade: C

Daniel Garcia cut a backstage promo and promised to take down Fuego Del Sol in their singles match later. He also had a message for Sammy Guevara as he eyed the interim TNT Championship.

Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Charlette & Robyn Renegade (AEW Tag Team Debut)

Tay Conti and Anna Jay showcased their tag team chemistry on Dark.

Tay-Jay got a great ovation as Conti kicked off the match against Charlette. The identical twins started on the front foot as they isolated Conti.

The Renegade sisters lost focus and conceded control of the match to the Brazilian star. Conti charged in for a running back elbow before hitting a few tag team strikes with Anna Jay.

Jay cracked Robyn with elbows and high kicks, followed by a flipping neckbreaker for a two-count. The Renegades went for a vertical delayed suplex, but Jay stayed in the match with a timely kickout.

Jay finally made the tag to Conti after executing a lawbreaker. The former WWE star landed two strikes and a stiff German suplex. She hit the Tay-KO, followed by two pumps kicks in the corner.

Conti executed a cutter, but Robynn came in to break the pinfall. The Renegades fought back together but couldn't avoid the double thrust kicks from Tay-Jay. The babyfaces landed combination shots before locking in double submission moves. Jay had Robyn in the Queenslayer while Conti trapped the other Renegade twin in a modified crossface move.

Result: Tay Conti & Anna Jay def. Charlette & Robyn Renegade

Grade: B+

Edited by Kartik Arry