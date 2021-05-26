AEW Dark Results (May 25th, 2021) - Star picks up first win,  Popular tag team breaking up, Scary spot, Cody Rhodes, and more

Taz and Excalibur hyped up the AEW Dark match card and the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view before moving on to the first match of the evening.

Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Duke Davis on AEW Dark

The Freakbeast pushed Davis into the corner and the match, as expected, was all about Comoroto's dominance.

Nick powerslammed Davis within seconds of the match. He didn't waste much time as he drove his opponent down with a powerbomb to pick up another AEW Dark win.

Result: Nick Comoroto def. Duke Davis on AEW Dark

Grade: F

QT Marshall instructed Justin Roberts to announce that Factory member Aaron Solow will also have his singles match against Ganon Jones, who was at ringside to support Duke Davis.

Aaron Solow vs. Ganon Jones Jr. on AEW Dark

Solow started the match with closed-fist right-hand shots. Ganon Jones wasn't backing down either as he connected with a big kick.

Solow clipped Jones' knee and took control of the match. Solow hit his pedigree-like finisher for the win. Taz laughed and cheekily claimed that he'd never seen that finisher before.

Result: Aaron Solow def. Ganon Jones Jr. on AEW Dark

Grade: D

Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance vs. Dillon McQueen (w/ Cody Rhodes) on AEW Dark

Cody Rhodes made one of his rare AEW Dark appearances to support The Nightmare Family's 'prized pupil' Dillon McQueen.

10 had the power advantage in the match, and he pushed McQueen back to begin the contest. Dillon delivered an overhand chop, but 10 remained unfazed and got back with a shoulder tackle.

Vance charged in with a clothesline in the corner, followed by ten punches to the head. McQueen tried to gather some momentum, but Preston dropped him with a body check.

Vance was dominating the proceedings as he sent McQueen crashing with a Samoan Drop. McQueen paused on the steps, but Vance followed him to the outside.

Dillon attacked Vance's surgically repaired left bicep. He followed it with a double-knee strike to Vance's spine. McQueen was fired up as he trash-talked at 10.

McQueen threw a series of wild rights, followed by a kick to the back of the head after glancing off the ropes. Dillon got a two-count for his efforts.

10 stepped into an elbow strike but ate a splash. McQueen was on song as he came off the middle ropes and hit a flatliner variation for another near fall. McQueen had a chin lock on 10, but the Dark Order member broke free and knocked him down with two clotheslines.

10 executed a flying clothesline from the middle turnbuckle and fed off the audience as McQueen rolled out of the ring. Dillon almost pulled off an upset with a roll-up, but Vance kicked out and delivered his trademark spinebuster.

Vance locked in the Full Nelson hold and forced Dillon to tap out. It was a reasonably solid effort from Cody Rhodes' student.

Result: Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance def. Dillon McQueen on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

