AEW Dark Results - Cody Rhodes debuts new gimmick, Top Champion busted open, Bryan Danielson in big main event

AEW Dark opened with a recap from last Saturday's Dynamite, which had CM Punk confront Bobby Fish.

The former Undisputed Era member kicked off this week's Dark, with his bout being the first of nine matches scheduled to air on the show.

Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Sammy Guevara and a few other big names featured on Dark, and the results and highlights have been given below:

Bobby Fish vs. Invictus Khash on AEW Dark

Bobby Fish looked relaxed as he kicked Invictus Khash in the midsection to start the match. He lit up his opponent with a series of kicks and knee strikes.

The Running Knee attack in the corner was followed by a few more Muay Thai strikes. Fish got a round of applause for a perfect Dragonscrew out of the corner.

Fish kept pace with a running basement clothesline for a two-count. Khash stopped the onslaught for a brief second by catching Fish's leg and firing back with a Forearm shimmer.

Bobby, however, responded with a high Knee Strike. The veteran wrestler sent Khash crashing into the ropes with an Exploder Suplex. He finished the match with a simple but effective spin kick across the jaw of his opponent.

Result: Bobby Fish def. Invictus Khash on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Tony Schiavone interviewed Bobby Fish after the match, and he had a message for CM Punk, who he will face on tomorrow's Dynamite.

Riho vs. Xtina Kay on AEW Dark

Fans inside Universal Studios were firmly behind Riho as they chanted her name at the beginning of the match. The former AEW Women's Champion controlled her opponent's arm with a wrist lock and was on top during the early exchanges.

Xtina Kay relied on some trash talk to unsettle Riho, who got dropped with a shoulder tackle. The Japanese star got back with a swift dropkick. She trapped Kay's legs in a knee lock and increased the pain with a few downward kicks. Kay got some retribution with a slam to the mat. Xtina drove her shoulder blades into Riho's stomach in the corner and got some style points for a backflip, which was deemed unnecessary by Excalibur on commentary.

Kay got a two-count after executing a couple of scoop slams. Riho fought out of a headlock and used the crowd's support to begin her expected comeback.

Xtina attempted another backflip but paid the price this time as Riho caught her off balance. Riho hammered Xtina with a few elbows, followed by a dropkick.

The former Women's Champion missed her crossbody as Xtina caught her in mid-air. Riho escaped a powerslam and finally landed a crossbody. Kay kicked out at two-and-a-half, and the match continued.

Riho blocked a Suplex with a snap variation of the same move. She headed up to the top but found no one home for the double stomp. Kay delivered a massive Spinebuster, and the commentators started hyping up the possibility of an upset.

Xtina, however, got a little overzealous and failed with her standing moonsault press as Riho got her knees up.

Riho finally hit the Somato (Double knee strike) for the win.

Result: Riho def. Xtina Kay on AEW Dark

Grade: A

Xtina Kay had a strong showing tonight, and AEW faithful should expect to see more of the talented wrestler.

