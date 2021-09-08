AEW Dark Results - Controversial star returns and goes 'off script', Evil Uno snaps, Scary moment in big main event and more (7th September 2021)

Taz and Excalibur kicked off another action-packed episode of AEW Dark which featured a first-time-ever 3 strikes match to settle a heated feud.

The controversial Max Caster returned to AEW action and even went 'off script' in a tremendous pre-match segment with his Acclaimed partner Anthony Bowens.

However, the in-ring proceedings of the show were kicked off by 'The Murderhawk Monster' as he came out to a solid reception for his singles match.

Lance Archer vs. Jason Hotch on AEW Dark

Jason Hotch tried to catch Lance Archer off guard with a tope suicida during the latter's entrance. Archer stopped Hotch in his tracks and choke-slammed him over the apron.

Archer was loved in Chicago as he no-sold Hotch's chops and knocked his lights out with a big right punch followed by the Hella-coaster.

Archer toyed with his opponent and executed a brutal German suplex, followed by three running back elbows in the corner. He hoisted Hotch up and delivered the Blackout finisher for the three-count. A routine win in the book for 'The Murderhawk Monster!'

Result: Lance Archer def. Jason Hotch on AEW Dark

Grade: B

The Bunny (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Laynie Luck on AEW Dark

Laynie Luck had the crowd support as a distraction from Penelope Ford helped Bunny firmly grip the flow of the contest.

Ford continued to intervene by pulling Luck's hair from the ringside area. Bunny hit her mark with the sliding elbow strike in the corner. She landed a few chops but got caught in a roll-up for a two-count.

Laynie Luck fired back with a series of forearm shimmers, but she got taken off her feet with a running strike. Bunny scratched Laynie's back before driving her knees onto the chin of her opponent. Bunny delivered her 'Down the Rabbit Hole' finisher to Laynie Luck for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: The Bunny (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Laynie Luck on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Dark Order's Evil Uno (w/ Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana) vs. Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels (w/ John Silver & 10) on AEW Dark

The ongoing issues within the Dark Order reached a new level this week as Evil Uno and Alan Angels faced each other in a rare singles match featuring 2 faction members.

Evil Uno baited Angels into a sneaky roll-up by offering a handshake. Uno looked hesitant to fight as he rolled out of the ring to gather his thoughts. Uno finally got back in and chopped Alan in the corner.

Angels dropped Uno with a leg lariat followed by an enziguri as the crowd chanted, 'please don't fight.'

Alan got a two-count with a high crossbody and then landed four left-handed shots in the corner, but Uno escaped and connected with a big kick.

Angels and Uno traded blows in the middle of the ring as the fans continued to urge the Dark Order members to stop the fight. Angels, though, called for Uno to be aggressive and ate a few chops in the bargain.

Angels executed a takedown before landing a step-up enziguri back on his feet. He got a near fall following a swift DDT, but Uno slipped out of the subsequent fireman's carry and landed a toe kick.

Angels reversed a powerbomb attempt into a flatliner. He transitioned to the Koji clutch, but Uno reached out for the rope break.

Dark Order's "5" was relentless as he took Uno out with a moonsault on the outside. Alan lost his advantage, though, as he wasted time having a word with Colt Cabana near the ringside area.

Meanwhile, Uno snapped and ran through Angels with a heel kick followed by an unforgiving throw towards the steel steps. Evil Uno executed his 'Something Evil' finisher to get the win on AEW Dark.

Result: Evil Uno def. Alan "5" Angels on AEW Dark

Grade: A

The story of the match made it a thoroughly engaging contest as Evil Uno held himself back until the very end to unleash his ruthless side.

