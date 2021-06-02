AEW Dark Results: Big main event, Star gets chased to the back during match, Red Velvet vs. Diamante and more- 1st June 2021

Excalibur and Taz welcomed all the viewers to a very special edition of AEW Dark. The post-Double or Nothing episode of AEW Dark featured an unusually small card, but the wrestlers featured still managed to deliver the goods.

The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) (w/ Peter Avalon) vs. The Gunn Club on AEW Dark

Colten and Billy Gunn got a decent pop from the fans in attendance, and Billy applauded the returning crowds during his entrance.

The teams took some time to decide who'd open the match. Colten Gunn and Ryan Nemeth engaged in the early feel-out process. Nemeth got the advantage with a mat exchange.

Colten fired back with a shoulder tackle, a deep arm drag, a hip toss and a scoop slam to finish the sequence.

Billy Gunn came in and hit a double back elbow with son Colten. Cezar Bononi entered the match, and the crowd popped for the clash between the giants.

Billy Gun clobbered Bononi with a very stiff clothesline. The veteran followed it up with a kick to Bononi and tag to Colten, who came in and delivered a dropkick.

Peter Avalon grabbed Colten's leg from the outside as the Wingmen took control of the match. Nemeth executed a headstand hammerlock. The Hollywood Hunk was loose on his feet and danced around the ring while he punished Colten.

Bononi came in and tried to keep Colten down with a headlock. Cezar picked Colten up and tossed him across the ring. He charged through with a tackle in the corner, followed by a back body suplex.

Colten finally created the separation and tagged Billy. Papa Gunn hit two big lariats on the Wingmen before isolating Bononi for the Famouser. Nemeth rushed in to break the pin.

Colten got the tag and went on the offensive against Nemeth. Colten hit the Colt 45 for the win.

Result: The Gunn Club def. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Jungle Boy cut a backstage promo ahead of his AEW Dark main event against Bear Bronson.

