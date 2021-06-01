AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Christian Cage attacked, Massive main event, Twin brothers debut, and more - 31st May 2021

The post-Double of Nothing episode of AEW Dark: Elevation was special as it was the first show with fans in attendance. The focus was on the fallout from Double or Nothing, and AEW managed to put together another entertaining show.

Having a vocal crowd to cheer and boo the performers made a big difference tonight, and as always, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight kicked off the episode with the usual greetings.

Thunder Rosa's message to Britt Baker kicks off AEW Dark: Elevation

The show kicked off with a typically fiery Thunder Rosa promo. Rosa began by congratulating Britt Baker over the Doctor's AEW Women's World Championship win.

Rosa warned the new champ and promised to make a significant statement in her match against Reka Tehaka, scheduled for later in the episode.

The Acclaimed vs. Brent & Brandon Tate (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Despite being heels, The Acclaimed got quite a positive reaction from fans. Solid pop! There were quite a few laughs in the audience throughout Max Caster's latest verse.

Brent & Brandon Tate, aka The Tate Twins, are from Knoxville and the reigning Ohio Valley Wrestling Tag Team Champions. The Tate Twins are best known for their time in Ring of Honor, where they appeared as Dalton Castle's 'The Boys.' The twin brothers have also received a WWE tryout in the past.

Anthony Bowens kicked off the match by using his power to send his opponent into the corner. The Acclaimed worked in tandem to execute an extensive combo that ended with a Caster dropkick.

Max delivered a spear in the corner, followed by a back body suplex for a two-count. The Tate Twins took control of the match with a cheap shot on Caster.

The brothers executed a double hip toss before swinging through into a neckbreaker. The combination moves continued as the Tates delivered a double elbow drop.

Bowens made the blind tag, and The Acclaimed hit an assisted neckbreaker to regain control of the match. Anthony rocked his opponent with a spinning discus forearm strike. Caster got the tag, and the Acclaimed began setting things up for the finish.

Caster and Bowens hit a sloppy dropkick-death valley driver combo. The Acclaimed, though, didn't mess up the finish as Caster hit the Mic Drop for the win.

Result: The Acclaimed def. Brent & Brandon Tate (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B-

