AEW Dark Results - Star uses Pedigree-like move to win, Matt Hardy faces exciting debutant - 13th April 2021  

We were back for another stacked episode of AEW Dark, and Taz looked extra focussed as his stable was in action later on in the tonight.

Excalibur and Taz ribbed Justin Roberts for 'being a spy' before moving on to the show's first match.

SCU vs. Jay Lyon & Midas Black on AEW Dark

Will #SCU keep their tag team win streak alive? Find out NOW as #AEWDark KICKS OFF with @FrankieKazarian & @facdaniels v. ay Lyon & Midas Black.



Watch AEW Dark Now - https://t.co/ErVfjTw9Ge and every Tuesday at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/HQTm7uvvgl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021

Frankie Kazarian and Midas Black got the match rolling, and it started with an intense mat exchange.

Kazarian dropped Black with a shoulder block and a clothesline. Frankie was putting on a clinic as he chopped away on Black in the corner.

Christopher Daniels received the tag, and he began his offensive routine with a release gut-wrench suplex.

Black, however, escaped a suplex and sent The Fallen Angel crashing into Lyon's waiting boot.

The masked wrestler got into the match, and he dived through a makeshift hula-hoop for a rolling senton on Daniels for a one-count. Taz joked that the sequence wasn't legal, but the match continued.

Advertisement

Daniels laid out Lyon with an STO before tagging Kazarian, and SCU hit a high-low on Jay.

SCU executed a powerbomb-neckbreaker combo on Black. The veterans then delivered the Best Meltzer Ever on Jay Lyon for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: SCU def. Jay Lyon & Midas Black on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

Luther of Chaos Project vs. Matt Sydal on AEW Dark

The battle of the third eye! Luther and Sydal pointed at their respective third eyes on the foreheads before starting the match with a brawl.

Sydal avoided Luther's high boot and chopped the big man down to the mat. A standing mariposa got Sydal a one-count.

Matt Sydal continued with the leg kicks as he rolled through for a two-count on Luther. Sydal then had Luther in a neck crank. The Chaos Project member used his power to break the hold.

Luther started to get into the match with forearm shots to the lower back area of Sydal. He followed it with a running strike in the corner.

Advertisement

Luther looked at the camera and declared that "he was" the third eye while grinding Sydal's face on the ropes. Referee Bryan Remsberg wasn't too happy, and the distraction gave Sydal some time to recuperate.

Matt created the separation with a big leg lariat, which kicked off a 'Let's Go Sydal' chant.'

Sydal hit a three-piece kick combo on the feet before dropping Luther with an inverted fisherman's hook suplex for a two-count. Sydal looked deceptively powerful!

Sydal swept out Sydal's leg on a springboard, and Mike experienced a rough landing on the outside.

Luther followed Sydal and sent him hard into the barricade. Luther lifted his opponent and slammed him into the guard railing.

The Chaos Project member dropped a series of punches on Sydal's back in the ring. He worked on the spine and twisted the former WWE star in a bridged back rack. Sydal fired back with round kicks, but he missed the question mark kick.

Luther reacted with a German release suplex and a pump kick. The 30-year veteran went for the Luther bomb, but Sydal got out and hit a high roundhouse kick and a lightning spiral for the three-count on AEW Dark.

Result: Matt Sydal def. Luther on AEW Dark

Grade: B

1 / 5 NEXT