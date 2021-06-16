AEW Dark Results - Top star officially breaks up with partner, Three debuts, Big main event, and more (15th June 2021)

Taz and Excalibur welcomed fans to the latest AEW Dark, and they hyped up tonight's lineup of matches. They threw it down to Justin Roberts in the ring as we moved into the first match of the evening.

Ethan Page (w/ Scorpio Sky) vs. Danny Limelight on AEW Dark

Ethan Page and Danny Limelight started the in-ring proceedings of the contest with a quick exchange of strikes. Limelight used his kicks to good effect until he got rocked by a massive right on the apron.

All Ego executed a double underhook backbreaker using the ropes as leverage. Page taunted Limelight by mocking his dance before going back for the punches.

Page delivered a vicious hammer throw into the corner, followed by a clubbing right that sent Limelight crashing on the outside. Sky and Taz waxed lyrical about each other in the commentary booth while Page executed an ideally delayed vertical suplex.

Limelight fought back with a few forearm strikes and kicks to the midsection. Danny then hit a Pele kick and amped up the crowd before landing a pump kick.

Limelight executed the tightrope walk followed by a blockbuster from the springboard. Page responded with a big-time shoulder tackle before lifting Danny upon his shoulders for the Ego's Edge finisher on AEW Dark.

Result: Ethan Page def. Danny Limelight on AEW Dark.

Grade: B

Dante Martin vs. Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark

Sonny Kiss and Dante Martin shook hands before starting what looked like a fascinating match. Kiss' unique in-ring style meshed well with the modern high-flyer Martin.

Dante reversed and worked his way to an armbar position. The reversals came thick and fast as both opponents canceled each other out. Sonny Kiss hit a big back elbow in the corner before rolling through for an exclamation point dropkick for a near fall.

Dante Martin outfoxed Kiss with a series of misdirections to finally hit a springboard dropkick. Neat sequence!

Kiss evaded Martin's running crossbody attempt by bridging his body. Kiss executed a backflip knee drop in Martin's kidney region. Sonny got a near fall for the move before going for a classic abdominal stretch.

Martin broke away but got sent into the corner. Dante countered a back handspring move by getting the knees up. Martin then got a near fall with a moonsault press from the top.

Sonny hit a jawbreaker to create some separation before decking him in the corner with a forearm. Kiss followed through with a front flip one-legged drop for a two-count.

Kiss placed Martin on the top but missed the intended move. Martin tripped Kiss and landed the front-flip Stunner for the win. Special props to Sonny Kiss for an incredible sell job of the Stunner. The Rock would be proud!

Result: Dante Martin def. Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark

Grade: A

Kiss put over Martin after the AEW Dark match with a quintessential babyface moment.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John