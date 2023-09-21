AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam - Best and Worst - Jon Moxley hurt; title reign ends at 285 days; massive heel turn

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam saw quite a few interesting developments, sprinkled with a few title changes as well. While not everything was a hit, there were plenty of things for fans to enjoy.

Here are the worst and best of the special edition of All Elite Wrestling programming.

#5. Worst - Toni Storm suffering a loss to Saraya with the AEW Women's title at stake

While Toni Storm has tried to elevate herself, it is quite clear that her latest character has been significantly better received by fans than all her previous ones.

The Marilyn Monroe caricature has revealed a new side of her talent as she dazzles her audience with every entrance.

Considering the attention she is getting from fans, it was an opportune moment to have her defeat Saraya to become the AEW Women's World Champion again. While she came close, it was ultimately the former WWE Superstar who took the win, much to the dismay of many.

#4. Best - Eddie Kingston finally ending his long feud with Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston is one of the names on the star-studded roster that is yet to get a major push in AEW despite the sizeable fan base he has. While he does not look the part of a traditional champion, his skill on the mic and intense spirit in the ring have attracted much attention.

Before this week's bout with Claudio Castagnoli, he had a long history with The BCC member.

The fight, in addition to having two belts on the line, made it clear there were personal stakes involved. The two stars delivered one of their best performances, and Eddie's win over Claudio to end his 285-day reign felt especially rewarding after years of rivalry.

#3. Worst - Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho's match on AEW Dynamite did not impress

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara have both proved themselves to be very capable in the ring, with one being a veteran and another being considered one of the "pillars" of AEW.

Jericho's recent match with Will Ospreay at All In also showcased his commendable talent despite being at the later stages of his career. However, this bout did not seem to display the same.

While both the stars are fantastic in their own right, their match on Grand Slam had noticeably less chemistry than their previous bouts. Furthermore, Sammy's heel turn in the end also drew a negative reaction, considering Jericho was considered the villain by the audience. As things stand, the swerve was quite a surprise, but not in a good way.

#2. Best - AEW World Champion MJF garners the respect of his longtime foe

A simple shove that started the feud between MJF and Samoa Joe came to its conclusion this week on AEW Dynamite, as the two went head to head with the AEW World Championship at stake.

The rivalry was reignited just recently after Joe had shoved MJF again in the entrance ramp a few weeks ago. The ensuing promo battles and segments did a perfect job of setting up the match, as well as painting MJF as the underdog looking to elevate himself.

The match also delivered on its promise, as The Long Island Native looked to be on the brink of defeat multiple times. In the end, his resilience not only got him the win but also earned him the respect of the Samoan Submission Machine.

The final moments were very satisfying, further proving that MJF is steadily rising to become one of the biggest stars in the business.

#1. Worst - Jon Moxley suffered an unplanned loss, giving up the AEW International championship belt

Jon Moxley has consistently been one of the top players in the Jacksonville-based promotion, having stepped up on multiple occasions of need. He is also seen as a credible star who can elevate younger talent when the need arises. After defeating Orange Cassidy for the International Championship belt, the future seemed clear for him.

However, the title reign was cut short in just 17 days, as he lost the belt to Rey Fenix. Reports suggest that an injury was responsible for the abrupt title change. While the match itself was quite even, a majority expected Mox to hold on to the title for quite a while longer. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for him.

