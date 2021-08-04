AEW Dynamite Preview (August 4th, 2021): Former WWE superstar makes his in-ring debut, Chris Jericho meets familiar foe from WCW, and more

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. We're heading towards the Homecoming edition, which will emanate from Jacksonville, Florida.

Ever since the company hit the road, they've raised the bar for their shows with special episodes of AEW Dynamite. On top of that, they've remained successful in bringing more eyeballs to their product, given that they crossed the one million mark for three consecutive weeks.

Last week's 'Fight For The Fallen' special edition lived up to the hype, and it grabbed headlines for teasing the arrival of CM Punk to the company. With AEW Rampage fast approaching, it remains to be seen how the company will entertain its viewers.

Ahead of this week's episode, several exciting matches, including the TNT title defense, have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Malakai Blacks make his in-ring debut against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

All eyes will be on Malakai Black this Wednesday as he makes his in-ring debut against Cody Rhodes.

It all kickstarted during the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite last month when Malakai Black surfaced out of nowhere during a segment involving Tony Schiavone, Arn Anderson, and Cody Rhodes. The former WWE superstar nailed both the Nightmare Family members with a Black Mass.

During the build-up, both men have portrayed two different sides. Malakai Black depicted his sadistic persona, a character he always wanted to work with during his NXT days. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is drawn as an honorable man.

This feud is a true example of a classic babyface vs. heel storyline.

Both men have added another level of intensity by engaging in multiple in-ring and backstage brawls, which have caught people's attention. Given the hype, Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes will deliver a hard-hitting contest that could even possibly become the match of the year.

With Cody Rhodes expected to take an indefinate hiatus following this episode, it looks like the outcome will favor Malakai Black.

The company wouldn't want to derail down the momentum of the former WWE superstar. A win over a well-established wrestler like Cody Rhodes will benefit him in the longer run.

Regardless of what happens, fans will be in for a treat to watch these men leave no stone unturned to put each other down.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush