AEW Dynamite preview: Malakai Black introduces first members of his faction, ex-WWE star surprises MJF, title reign to end after two months? (January 5, 2022)

After wrapping up a successful 2021, AEW will be aiming for bigger things in 2022, starting with a new era on the TBS network.

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite, which will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The flagship show has been somewhat languishing to garner a consistent one million viewership.

That said, Tony Khan has lined up a significant match card this week, which will prompt even casual viewers to tune into their show. As many as three high-profile championship matches will go down on Wednesday night. Aside from these title bouts, Malakai Black and MJF will compete against their respective opponents.

Now, without further ado, let's get straight down to what AEW has in store for us tonight.

#5 Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr. on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black and Brian Pillman Jr. will collide in a first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite. Black and The Varsity Blonds have been on a collision course since the former terrorized Julia Hart by spitting black mist into her eyes.

Since then, Griff Garrison has stepped up against Malakai Black but failed to put him down. With payback in mind, Pillman Jr. will be coming up with all the guns blazing to try to score an upset victory over The House of Black.

Speaking of which, the former NXT Champion posted a cryptic Instagram post a few days ago, thus hinting at multiple additions to his faction. Previous reports have suggested that Brody King, one-half of the current PWG World Tag Team Champions alongside Malakai Black, has signed with AEW.

King's arrival could be inevitable and may happen as soon as this week. If The Varsity Blonds dare to play a numbers game with Black, one can expect King to even the odds.

#4 MJF vs. TBA on AEW Dynamite

MJF is scheduled to compete on tonight's Dynamite against an opponent yet to be announced by management. The Salt of the Earth usually wrestles against a string of enhancement talents when AEW promotes his matches on infrequent occasions.

So wrestling fans shouldn't hold high hopes since it will likely be nothing short of a squash match. Moreover, Friedman has decided not to renew his rivalry against CM Punk, which most likely means that the company is prolonging their feud.

But what if Punk comes out as an anonymous wrestler, possibly covered in a Lucha mask tonight to defeat MJF? It will generate a massive buzz to their ongoing feud. But this is merely speculation at the moment, yet it will be interesting to see what's next for MJF.

