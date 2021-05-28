AEW Dynamite Preview (May 28th, 2021): Orange Cassidy finally makes his decision; The Inner Circle to celebrate one last time? 

Welcome to this week's edition of Dynamite Preview. AEW's marquee event, Double or Nothing, is just around the corner. But before that, we have a special go home edition of Dynamite before the pay-per-view this Friday.

Last week, the company unveiled the entire match card for Double or Nothing. The storyline build-up to the pay-per-view has been quite impressive, with a lot at stake.

Several exciting segments and matches have already been announced ahead of tonight's show. Let's get into what to expect in this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 AEW to honor Hikaru Shida's one year anniversary as Women's Champion

Hikaru Shida has been the @AEW Women's World Champion for 1-Year, making her not only the longest reigning Women's World Champion, but the longest reigning champion in #AEW History.

This Friday Night #AEWDynamite at 10/9c on @TNTdrama we'll honor @shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/Ue2weytUz4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2021

Japanese female superstar Hikaru Shida has achieved the biggest milestone of her career. She has not only become the longest reigning AEW Women's World champion, but also the longest reigning champion in the company's history, with a title reign of more than 365 days.

During tonight's show, AEW will hold a celebratory segment to honor Hikaru Shida's one-year anniversary as the Women's Champion. There's no denying that she has absolutely carried the Women's division on her back for over a year. And she certainly deserves a celebration after achieving such a feat.

However, it remains to be seen if a segment like this will go smoothly. There's a high chance that her Double or Nothing opponent Dr. Britt Baker might be planning to ruin The Champion's special night.

The build-up to Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker's bout at Double or Nothing has been really good on AEW Dynamite. There's no denying that both women will put on a great match on May 30th.

The match for the AEW Women's World Championship is one of the most anticipated bouts on the card. With one more episode left, AEW could build up to the match further.

Having Britt Baker spoil Hikaru Shida's celebratory segment tonight could potentially add more heat towards her. Both women can even exchange a war of words and then get involved in a brawl.

A segment like this will help develop people's interest even more in the upcoming Women's Championship match at Double or Nothing this Sunday.

Dr. Britt Baker has tremendously ascended to the top of the women's division in no time. It remains to be seen if she will be able to capture her first AEW women's title this Sunday. Considering her recent work, AEW may pull the trigger on her on May 30th.

