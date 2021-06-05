AEW Dynamite Results: Andrade debuts, Bull rope match, Sting comments on return at Double or Nothing

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw Dustin Rhodes take on Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope match. The show also saw Dr. Britt Baker's title celebration after she won the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing.

We also saw Sting and Darby Allin, as The Icon commented on his big return to the ring last weekend. The biggest moment of the night was probably former WWE NXT Champion Andrade making his AEW debut.

The Young Bucks vs PAC and Penta El Zero M kicked off AEW Dynamite

Slingshot cutter and standing shooting star press by @BASTARDPAC



Michael Nakazawa was at ringside but he was attacked by Frankie Kazarian who has dubbed himself as 'the Elite hunter'.

The match started frantically as PAC and Penta launched themselves at The Young Bucks. The Death Triangle members traded tags as they worked over Matt Jackson. Nick Jackson tried to help his brother but Penta came in and hit a massive boot and tagged PAC back in. The former WWE star hit a slingshot cutter followed by a standing Shooting Star.

The match briefly spilled to the outside. When the action headed back into the ring, PAC caught Nick Jackson with a German Suplex. More back and forth ensued and Matt Jackson tagged back in.

PAC then hit Matt Jackson with a sitout Powerbomb and tagged in Penta. The Luchador hit Nick Jackson with a Destroyer. Both men then traded strikes in the middle of the ring.

Referee Rick Knox was temporarily taken out with a finger to the eye. Nick Jackson took Penta's mask off but he had a second one underneath. The Death triangle member hit Nick Jackson with the Fear Factor and tagged in PAC.

PAC hit the Black Arrow and went for the cover but Matt Jackson broke up the count.

With the referee distracted, PAC headed for the top rope. Brandon Cutler smashed him from behind with his camera. Matt Jackson quickly stacked PAC up for the win.

Result: The Young Bucks def. PAC and Penta El Zero M

Grade: B

The Young Bucks continued to attack PAC and Penta following the match until Eddie Kingston came out to make the save.

Mark Henry comments on signing with AEW

Mark Henry said that he wasn't there to fix AEW because it was not broken. The WWE Hall Of Famer said he was there to help younger stars. When asked if he would get back in the ring, Mark Henry didn't say yes but did not rule it out.

Andrade El Idolo makes AEW debut

Vickie Guerrero then came out and got Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone out of the ring. She then introduced her new client, Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade took the mic and said that he was there to be the new face of All Elite Wrestling.

